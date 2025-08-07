Kerala's house of horror: Real estate broker accused of decades-long serial murders

A string of disappearances, all involving middle-aged women, and spread across nearly two decades, is what eventually led investigators to 67-year-old real estate broker Sebastian CM of Cherthala.

The earliest known case dates back to 2006, when Bindu Padmanabhan from Kadakkarappally went missing. She was followed by Aisha in 2012, Sindhu in 2020, and, more recently, Jainamma in 2024, all in the age group between 45 and 55 years. Each of these women had either financial or property-related dealings, and crucially, shared one key vulnerability: limited or no close family connections.

In Bindu’s case, her only brother was working in Italy and had no contact with her for years. He was unaware of her whereabouts until he learned much later that her property had been transferred to someone else.

Grim trail This grim trail began pointing to Sebastian late last year, following the disappearance of a woman named Jainamma. Originally from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, Jainamma had been living alone in Alappuzha, when she went missing without a trace. Like several other cases involving women in the region over the past two decades, her disappearance too might have faded into silence, if not for the police tracing her last known mobile signal to the property of 65-year-old Sebastian. Also read: Delhi | Serial killer Chanderkant Jha held after months-long manhunt Sebastian, a small-time real estate dealer, lived alone. But his residence soon became the centre of a police operation that would unravel one of the most disturbing criminal investigations in recent memory. During an initial search of the premises last week, investigators discovered charred human remains buried on the property. The findings raised immediate suspicion. When questioned, Sebastian reportedly denied knowledge of the remains, claiming they were remnants of animal bones from rubbish he had burned. Forensic analysis soon contradicted his version. The fragments bore clear evidence of being human, and investigators decided to widen their search.

Deeper probe The case, initially registered as a missing person complaint, was reclassified as a murder investigation. What began as a routine inquiry into a single disappearance turned into a deeper probe linking multiple women who had gone missing from the Alappuzha region over a span of nearly twenty years.

Sebastian, a real estate dealer from Pallipuram in Alappuzha district, has been taken into custody