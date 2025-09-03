UDF wants LDF to clarify stand on tradition ‘violation’ before Sabarimala meet

The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala has said that it will decide whether it will participate in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala or not only after the CPI(M)-led LDF government responds to the key questions about the "violations" that happened in Sabarimala in 2018.

The UDF urged the LDF to explain its role in the "violation of centuries-old tradition" seven years ago, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said on Wednesday (September 3).

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board as part of its 75th anniversary, will be held on September 20 at Pampa in association with the Kerala government.

UDF not boycotting event

Addressing a press conference to convey the decisions taken at an online meeting of UDF leaders held on Tuesday (September 2) evening, Satheesan said, "We are not boycotting the event" and accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of creating "unrest in Sabarimala by backing actions that broke long-standing customs at the ancient temple".

"It was the LDF government that changed the affidavit submitted by the UDF government in the Supreme Court, turning it into one that supported violations of tradition," Satheesan said, alongside UDF convenor Adoor Prakash MP, referring to the entry of women in the menstruating age group into the hill shrine in 2018 following an apex court order.

Also Read: CPI(M) shifts stance on Sabarimala women's entry issue as Ayyappa Sangamam nears

Question on cases against protesters

He also sought to know why cases filed against devotees who protested against the Left government’s decision to allow "violations of tradition at the temple had not been withdrawn". He further alleged that the annual amount to be provided to the temple under the covenant had been pending for the past three years.

"Let the government reply to these questions first. Only then will the UDF decide whether to participate," he said.

The Congress leader termed the government's approach "deceitful".

Asked if the UDF was boycotting the event, Satheesan replied: "Is this a political convention to declare that? Let the government first answer our questions."

Controversial case

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI(M) and the LDF government had come under severe attack from a section of Ayyappa devotees, the Congress-led alliance, and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agency)