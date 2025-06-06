SC allows NBE to hold NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3, the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift in line with the top court's directions.

This decision by the Supreme Court was given on a plea filed by the board seeking rescheduling in line with the court's directions for uniformity and fairness.

The exam, which originally slated to be held on June 15, will now be conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm on August 3.

Bonafide reason

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, which initially questioned the more than two months time sought by the NBE for holding the examination, said the reasons cited for holding NEET-PG 2025 on August 3 appears to be bonafide.

The board in its plea had said that they face logistical issues organising a single-shift exam for over 2.42 lakh candidates nationwide, within the earlier date. The examination is a key qualifying test for post-graduate medical courses across India.

The top court, however, made it clear no further time will be granted to NBE for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination.

NBE plea

In its plea, the NBE had contended that as per the May 30 order of the top court, the examination has to be held in one shift and, therefore, for holding the examination at one go, around 1,000 examination centres were needed.

The NBE's plea said it would hold the examination, scheduled to take place on June 15, between 9 am and 12.30 pm on August 3, which was the earliest possible date given by their technology partner Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS).

Among other things, the NBE has sought the top court's "permission to schedule the NEET PG 2025 on August 3, which is the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner TCS in accordance with the directions passed by this vide order dated May 30, 2025".

Two shifts criticised

On May 30, the apex court chastised the NBE decision to hold the exam in two shifts.

It had ordered conducting the post-graduate medical entrance exam scheduled on June 15 in a single shift as two shifts created "arbitrariness" in its opinion.

The authorities were directed to make arrangements for holding NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift and ensure transparency and identification of the secured centres.

(With inputs from agencies)



