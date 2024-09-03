The Federal
Kerala: Nivin Pauly accused of sexually abusing actress
Actor Nivin Pauly allegedly assaulted a woman abroad under the guise of offering a movie role | Photo: Social Media

The woman initially contacted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was established after the Hema Committee report.

A sexual assault complaint has been filed against actor Nivin Pauly by a woman from Neryamangalam, who said that the former allegedly assaulted her abroad under the pretense of offering a movie role.

On Tuesday (August 3), the Ernakulam police registered the case, naming Pauly and five others in connection with non-bailable charges, according to local reports.

