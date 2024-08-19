The Federal
The Hema Commission report
The Hema Commission report was submitted by Justice Hema to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019.

Full Hema Commission report: What does it say? Read it here

The Hema Commission report, which examines the working conditions and safety of women in the Malayalam film industry, has been the subject of significant legal and public discussion in the state

The Kerala government released the controversial Hema Commission report on Monday (August 19) amid legal tussles and public debate.

The Hema Commission report, which examines the working conditions and safety of women in the Malayalam film industry, has been the subject of significant legal and public discussion in the state.

