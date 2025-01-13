Kerala: PV Anvar resigns as Nilambur MLA, says won't contest bypoll

Kerala MLA P V Anvar has resigned from the Legislative Assembly. He submitted his resignation letter to Speaker AN Shamseer on Monday morning (January 13).

He is all set to assume charge as the state coordinator of the All India Trinamool Congress. He met Mamata Banerji in Kolkata on Sunday (January 12).

Later, he said that he will not contest the Nilambur Assembly bypoll and would support the Congress candidate.

Parted ways with LDF last year

PV Anvar parted ways with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front last year due to disagreements with the CPM leadership and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CPM officially distanced itself from Anvar, a businessman and two-term MLA from Nilambur, in September after he criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for allegedly ignoring his complaints against senior police officer MR Ajith Kumar and the chief minister’s political secretary, P Sasi.

He had engaged in discussions with various political parties, including the DMK and the Samajwadi Party, but ultimately decided to join the TMC.

In Kerala, the UDF, barring a few individual leaders, was largely opposed to welcoming him into their fold.