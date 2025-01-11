Kerala: MLA P V Anvar takes over as state coordinator of Trinamool Cong

Thiruvananthapuram/Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A day after Kerala legislator P V Anvar—who broke away from the CPI(M)-led LDF—joined the All India Trinamool Congress, he announced on Saturday that he has taken over as the state coordinator of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

In a Facebook post, Anvar stated that he has assumed the role of state coordinator for the AITC's Kerala unit.

He mentioned that the Trinamool Congress has 40 MPs—12 in the Rajya Sabha and 28 in the Lok Sabha—giving the party the strength to exert influence in the legislative assemblies and intervene in policymaking.

Anvar also said that during his discussions with Trinamool Congress leaders, he specifically requested that they push for an amendment to the Central Forest and Wildlife Act of 1972 to allow seasonal concessions.

He claimed that the Trinamool Congress had assured him they would support this demand.

The MLA said he will return to Kerala on Sunday, January 12.

Anvar, who represents the Nilambur seat in the Kerala Assembly, had formed the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) after breaking away from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Anvar, who won from Nilambur as a Left-supported independent candidate in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, created the DMK two months ago after the CPI(M) severed ties with him following his revolt against the ruling front on several issues.

Recently, the MLA was arrested for allegedly vandalising a forest office after a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in his constituency. PTI

