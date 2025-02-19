Kerala man complains against neighbour’s noisy rooster, and officials act

What would you do if the neighbour’s rooster decided to crow at the ungodly hour of 3 am every morning and wake you up? Roll over to the other side, put in earplugs, and try your best to go back to sleep, perhaps? But not Radhakrishna Kurup of Pallickal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

The ailing elderly man, deprived of a peaceful night’s sleep day after day, had had enough. Every morning at 3 am, his neighbour Anil Kumar’s rooster would begin its relentless crowing, amplified in the quiet village surrounds, making it difficult for him to sleep.

Complaint against rooster

Finally, Kurup filed a complaint at the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) against the rooster, claiming it was disrupting his sleep. If you are wondering about the officials’ reaction, well, they took the complaint seriously.

The RDO launched an investigation, treating the rooster as the cause of the problem. Both Kurup and Kumar were called in to discuss the issue, and officials later inspected the site. They found that Anil Kumar kept his roosters on the upper floor of his house, and the investigation confirmed that the crowing was indeed disturbing Kurup.

The RDO has now ordered Anil Kumar to move the poultry shed from the upper floor to the southern side of the property. They have given him 14 days to do so.

(With agency inputs)