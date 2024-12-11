Kerala local body bypolls: Cong-led UDF gains edge across 30 wards

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala secured victory in 16 out of 30 local ward by-elections across various districts on Wednesday (December 11), gaining seats from the ruling CPI(M).

The CPI(M)-led LDF won in 11 wards and the BJP-headed NDA won in two, according to figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Anti-incumbency

Hailing the UDF win, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the results indicate the strong anti-incumbency sentiments of the people in the state.

"The resounding victory of the UDF in the by-elections underlines the opposition's argument that there is no government in Kerala. This victory will energise UDF for the 2025 local body polls," the opposition leader said.

He said that the people will throw out the present government which was allegedly "full of corruption and nepotism and was anti-people".

Satheesan said that the opposition was able to maintain the winning streak it achieved in the recent by-elections with its latest wins in the local body by-polls.

UDF share of seats rises

He said the UDF was able to increase its share in the seats and ended LDF rule in three panchayats.

Besides that, the opposition captured nine seats from the LDF, Satheesan claimed.

The opposition leader congratulated the candidates, party colleagues and workers who worked hard to ensure the victory.

The bypolls were announced in the wards after the seats fell vacant owing to various reasons.

