The International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), a globally acknowledged theatre event, has become a casualty of Kerala’s deepening financial crisis. This prestigious festival, which has celebrated global theatrical excellence and served as a platform for cultural exchange, has been postponed indefinitely due to severe budget constraints. The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, the organising body, cited an acute lack of funds as the primary reason, drawing sharp criticism from the theatre community.

Held annually in Thrissur, the premier celebration of global theatre was launched in 2008, and is organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi under the aegis of the state’s Department of Cultural Affairs. ITFoK has grown into a significant cultural event, showcasing diverse theatrical traditions and fostering artistic exchange. Drawing performers and audiences from around the world, it has become a symbol of Kerala’s vibrant cultural identity.

Government prioritises disaster relief

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi clarified that the decision to postpone ITFoK was not a cancellation but a necessary step given the state’s economic challenge. Since June 2024, the Akademi had been preparing for the festival, completing preliminary activities, including inviting entries from abroad. By December 2024, selections for the festival were to be finalised, but it has been stalled, thanks to the worsening financial crisis which left the state unable to allocate special funds for ITFoK.

Karivalloor Murali, the secretary of the Akademi, highlighted that the sanctioned cultural budget had been slashed by 50%, making it impossible not only to proceed with the festival as planned but also to meet the running expenditure of the institution. Despite these setbacks, the Akademi has vowed to reschedule ITFoK before December 2025, stating that they are exploring all avenues to secure funding and government support.

“Kerala’s financial troubles have been exacerbated by recent natural disasters. The landslide at Mundakkai in Wayanad, one of India’s worst in recent history, caused widespread devastation, leading to tremendous loss of life and property. Four months on, the state is still grappling with the aftermath. The lack of adequate central assistance has only deepened Kerala’s fiscal woes, forcing the government to prioritise disaster relief over cultural initiatives,” Murali said.

Postponement a grave injustice: Former curator

According to the media release by the Akademi secretary, the economic strain will also impact several flagship events, with major cultural programmes like the International Literary Festival, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and Kerala formation celebrations are under threat of cancellation this year. However, theatre activists argue that such justifications are inadequate when examining the government’s financial choices. While the Akademi’s statement casts doubt on the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the Biennale Foundation has already begun preparations to host the event in December 2025. Curated by acclaimed artist Nikhil Chopra, the Biennale appears to be moving forward despite the broader financial constraints, further fuelling criticism of selective support for cultural programmes.

The postponement of ITFoK has sparked widespread discontent among theatre practitioners. Deepan Sivaraman, a former curator of the festival and a prominent voice in India’s contemporary theatre community, criticised the government’s decision, calling it unjust and reflective of misplaced priorities. “If the government claims financial constraints, let them explain how much they are spending on hosting Argentina’s football extravaganza in Kerala or the Onam celebrations conducted in the capital just a few months ago,” said Sivaraman, pointing to what he described as selective allocation of funds.

He emphasised the historical role of theatre artists in Kerala as champions of social commitment, noting that theatre has thrived in the state through the sheer perseverance of its practitioners. “Governments have never provided sustained support for theatre. The International Theatre Festival of Kerala became a reality because local theatre artists grew strong enough to demand such a platform through their self-driven efforts,” he added.

Sivaraman argued that ITFoK represents a rare and invaluable space for Kerala’s theatre community to come together and showcase their work with pride. He called the postponement a grave injustice, accusing the government of disrespecting the theatre community and undervaluing its contributions. “We cannot equate the putting off of ITFoK with the proposed Argentina football match because the latter is predominantly a crowd-funded and sponsored event. The theatre festival relies entirely on government funding, and we cannot pursue private sponsorships in the same way. That said, if nothing else works out with the government, we may eventually explore that option,” a top Akademi office-bearer told The Federal.

A litmus test for Kerala’s commitment to its cultural identity

In a statement, the Akademi reaffirmed its commitment to ITFoK, stating that the festival remains a priority and will be held before December 2025. “The claim that ITFoK has been permanently discontinued is incorrect. This is a postponement necessitated by the state’s challenging financial situation,” said Murali. The Akademi appealed to the public and theatre practitioners to stand by them during this period of difficulty, pledging to exert maximum pressure on the government and explore alternative funding sources.

Theatre activists argue that the postponement of ITFoK signifies neglect of theatre in Kerala. While the state has consistently prioritised film festivals and other cultural events, theatre, despite its deep-rooted traditions and social impact, has often been sidelined. “Kerala’s theatre artists have never relied on government handouts to survive. They have created, sustained, and grown their art through sheer hard work and resilience. ITFoK was one of the few platforms where this resilience was recognised and celebrated,” said Sivaraman. The sentiment resonates widely within the theatre community, which sees the festival as a vital avenue for cultural exchange and artistic growth. For many, ITFoK is more than a festival — it is a testament to Kerala’s rich theatrical heritage and its continued relevance on the global stage.

The decision to postpone ITFoK has not gone unnoticed by the public. Theatre enthusiasts and cultural commentators have taken to social media to voice their support for the festival and criticise the government’s perceived apathy toward theatre arts. Some have called for crowdfunding initiatives to fill the financial gap, while others have suggested public protests to demand government accountability. As the Akademi continues its efforts to revive ITFoK, the theatre community is rallying to ensure that the festival’s legacy is preserved. Whether the festival will return with its trademark vibrancy and global appeal depends on the collective efforts of the Akademi, the government, and the theatre fraternity.

The postponement of ITFoK is not just a financial decision but a cultural statement with far-reaching implications. It has sparked critical conversations about the value placed on theatre in Kerala and the government’s role in preserving its artistic heritage. As the state navigates its financial crisis, the fate of ITFoK serves as a litmus test for Kerala’s commitment to its cultural identity. For now, the theatre community is apprehensive but the Akademi remain hopeful, determined to bring ITFoK back to the stage where it belongs.