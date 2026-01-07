Kerala’s Kalpetta becomes India’s first fully paperless district court

The Kalpetta judicial district in Kerala’s Wayanad has become India’s first fully paperless district court system.

The system, which has been developed entirely in-house by the Kerala High Court, was announced at an event held at the high court premises on January 6.

End-to-end digital proceedings

What this means is that all courts under the district judiciary will now function entirely without paper, from the filing of cases to the delivery of final orders.

From the initiation of a case through the pre-trial stage, recording of evidence, interlocutory proceedings and final adjudication, every judicial process will be conducted digitally.

Artificial intelligence-based judicial assistance tools have been integrated into the district court management system.

The platform can generate structured case summaries from digital records, enabling judges to quickly review the factual and procedural background of cases.

Voice-to-text transcription

Interactive question-and-answer features allow judicial officers to query the system on case-specific issues.

Judges can also record judicial notes, highlight relevant legal provisions and annotate documents directly within the electronic case file.

Voice-to-text technology has been incorporated to enable accurate transcription of witness depositions and judicial dictation.

Judicial orders and judgments are authenticated using secure digital signatures, ensuring their legal validity, integrity and authenticity.

Green jurisprudence

Addressing the gathering at the event in Kerala high court, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, underlined the significance of launching the initiative in a district known for its topographical and ecological importance in the Western Ghats, describing it as a step towards green jurisprudence.

He also said the move marked a major advance towards democratising access to India’s legal system.

Supreme Court E-Committee chairperson Justice Vikram Nath said the Kalpetta model presented a compelling framework that could be scaled up and adopted across the country.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar highlighted the benefits of a paperless system for judges, court staff, lawyers, advocate clerks and litigants.

State Law Minister P Rajeev said the responsibility of ensuring that citizens are able to benefit from such digitisation efforts lay with the government rather than the judiciary.