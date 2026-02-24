Kerala Story 2 plea: ‘Kerala lives in total harmony’, says HC; orders removal of teaser

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (February 24) made an observation that “Kerala lives in total harmony”, while hearing a petition challenging the certification granted to The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The court said it would watch the film before taking a final decision on whether the clearance issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was legally sustainable.

Meanwhile, the court has also directed the makers to remove the movie's teaser from the internet, as the CBFC informed the court that the teaser was not cleared by it. The advocate appearing for the producer has agreed to remove the teaser.

Misrepresenting Kerala

The writ petition, filed by a Kannur resident, seeks cancellation of the U/A certificate granted to the film and a stay on its release. The petitioner contends that the use of “Kerala” in the title and promotional material misrepresents the state and could adversely affect communal harmony.

During the hearing, the bench orally questioned whether the film portrays the entire state in a negative light. Referring to Kerala’s social fabric, the court remarked that the state lives in “total harmony” and indicated that it would be appropriate to examine the film’s content directly before arriving at any conclusions.

Also read: How The Kerala Story franchise turns manufactured numbers into manufactured rage

The petition challenges the CBFC’s certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which requires the Board to ensure that films do not threaten public order, decency, morality, or the sovereignty and integrity of India. The plea alleges that the statutory safeguards were not properly applied in this case and argues that the film’s title and narrative could stigmatise Kerala and its people.

According to the petitioner, although the filmmakers claim the story is inspired by real events, much of the narrative is set outside Kerala. The plea asserts that repeatedly invoking the state’s name in the title and marketing could create a misleading impression that the events depicted are representative of Kerala as a state.

It also raises concerns about certain dialogues and scenes in promotional material, which it claims have the potential to provoke communal tension.

Producer defends film

Earlier, the high court had issued notice to the film’s producers, the CBFC, and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking their response to the petition. The producers have defended the film, maintaining that it does not target Kerala or its people and that it addresses issues extending beyond the state. They have also pointed out that the CBFC cleared the film after suggesting specific cuts and modifications.

The CBFC granted the film a U/A certificate subject to changes, including edits to certain scenes and the addition of a disclaimer clarifying that the film is inspired by events. The filmmakers accepted the suggested modifications.

The sequel follows the controversial The Kerala Story, which had sparked political and legal challenges over its portrayal of alleged radicalisation and conversion narratives linked to Kerala.

With the film scheduled for release later this week, the high court's decision is awaited. The matter has been posted for further consideration after the court completes its viewing of the film and examines the responses filed by the parties.