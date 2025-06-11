Kerala HC summons Priyanka Gandhi over petition challenging Wayanad win

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (June 10) issued summons to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with an election petition filed by BJP leader Navya Haridas.

The petition challenged Priyanka’s win in the November 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. The plea was heard by Justice K Babu, who, after hearing submissions made by Haridas's counsel, admitted the petition and directed the issuance of summons to Priyanka.

Allegations of asset concealment

Navya, who contested the bypoll on November 13 as a BJP candidate but finished third behind Communist Party India’s Sathyan Mokeri, has levelled serious allegations against Priyanka.

In her petition, Navya has alleged that Priyanka failed to disclose details of several immovable properties owned by her and her husband, Robert Vadra, as well as investments and movable assets registered under Vadra's name.

Nayva claimed that this non-disclosure amounted to suppression of material facts and a violation of the mandatory disclosure provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Claims of undue influence

The BJP candidate further alleged that Priyanka’s omissions were deliberate and aimed at misleading voters, thereby influencing the electoral outcome through corrupt practices as defined under Section 123 of the Act.

She also accused Priyanka of exercising undue influence over voters during the campaign and approached the court seeking to declare the election void on the above-stated grounds.

The matter is now posted for hearing in August. Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair appeared as the counsel for Navya.

Priyanka's win by over 4 lakh votes

The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat. Priyanka contested from the Congress stronghold and secured a decisive win, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of CPI by a margin of 4,10,931 votes.

BJP’s Navya came third. In December, Navya moved the Kerala High Court seeking an 'Annulment of Poll', challenging Priyanka's victory.

Congress leaders, however, criticised the petition and called it an act of "cheap publicity". Party spokespersons noted Priyanka’s sweeping margin and suggested that such legal actions were attempts to undermine a clear public mandate.