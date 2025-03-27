Centre gave no aid for Wayanad rehab, only 'negligible' help: Priyanka

Wayanad(Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said despite efforts by everyone to ensure financial aid from the Centre for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, no help has been forthcoming from the union government, which only gave a "negligible" assistance.

She also said that the model township project undertaken by the Kerala government for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims was the first step towards rebuilding their lives and giving them hope for their future.

The Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the township.

The foundation stone was laid by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who too claimed that to date no help has come from the central government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide which hit the Chooralmala-Mundakkai areas of this hill district last year.

Vijayan contended that only an insufficient amount as a loan was given by the Centre for the rehabilitation work.

He was referring to the Centre sanctioning a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many other. PTI

