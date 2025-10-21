Kerala govt U-turn on PM SHRI opens rift in LDF; CPI blasts CPM

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, a rift has opened in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over leading coalition partner CPM’s sudden U-turn on the PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme.

After resisting the scheme for two years, the state education department, a portfolio held by the CPM, has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to secure nearly Rs 1,500 crore in central education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) that had been withheld so far.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has defended the decision, saying it was necessary to secure funds for infrastructure upgrades and teacher salaries. The Centre’s withholding of the funds had created a severe financial crunch for Kerala's education sector, disrupting school operations and delaying the salaries of thousands of teachers and staff.

‘Unilateral, flawed decision’

However, the decision has been openly opposed by the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second largest party in the LDF, and its student and youth outfits. The CPI has called the decision “politically flawed” and unilateral.

CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam and Revenue Minister K Rajan have openly stated that the decision was taken without a discussion in the Cabinet or even within the LDF. The CPI mouthpiece Janayugam has slammed the decision, while the All India Youth Federation, the CPI’s youth wing, has also opposed it openly.

They have pointed out that neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been fighting against such coercion by the Centre legally.

Acceptance of NEP

Expectedly, the U-turn has sparked significant political backlash from the Opposition. The Congress-led UDF has accused the CPM and BJP of a “secret alliance”, alleging that the ideological shift is a cover for a covert understanding between the two parties.

The BJP, on its part, has welcomed the decision, with state leaders calling it an admission by the CPM that the National Education Policy (NEP) was correct.

The PM SHRI scheme is designed to showcase the implementation of the NEP 2020, which the CPM had fiercely criticised for allegedly attempting to “saffronise” education and undermine state autonomy.

Previous U-turn

The CPM had resisted the scheme, viewing the central government’s efforts as an overreach into the education sector, a subject on the Concurrent List of the Constitution.

While the Kerala government has stated it will not implement the parts of the NEP it opposes, signing the MoU legally binds it to the policy. This sets the stage for potential future conflicts with the Centre over curriculum content and policy direction.

Earlier, too, Kerala had staunchly opposed the Centre’s diktat to brand central schemes like Ayushman Bharat. But as the Centre withheld funds, the state health department later climbed down and agreed to rename the National Health Mission centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.