Wayanad ground report | Kerala learns a lesson from leaking roofs: No charity in disaster rehab

On August 8, 2019, Sulekha PA, then 55 years old, lost her husband Aboobacker to the Puthumala landslides. Although they had been evacuated before the landslide, Aboobacker decided to return to their house to retrieve their goats and was caught by a catastrophic mud flow. His body was never found. Sulekha now lives with her son Ashkar and his family. Ashkar gave up his job in the Middle East after his father’s death. They currently live in the Harsham (Happiness and Resilience Shared Across Meppadi) housing, a project undertaken to rehabilitate survivors of the 2019 landslide. Fifty-three families have been rehabilitated in Poothakolly near Meppadi, where the government provided the land, and various charity and welfare organisations built the houses. The land in Poothakolly was donated by the media house Mathrubhumi after the landslides.

Sulekha now lives with her son Ashkar and his family. Ashkar left his job in the Middle East after his father's passing | The Federal

Leaking roofs

“The house we received is excellent but there is an issue with the leaking roof in the living room. If that could be fixed, we would be completely satisfied. I’m grateful to the government and the organizations that built it, but this needs to be addressed. We did slightly modify the original plan, adding an extended kitchen since we needed an additional bedroom,” Sulekha told The Federal. The Federal team is in Wayanad to cover the rehabilitation efforts following the landslides of July 30, 2024. “We have been raising this issue for quite some time, but nothing has been done. We don’t know which organization built the house, and the government department says they are unable to help. If the entire housing project was done by the same group, it would have been easier to raise such concerns. Our house was initially built by one organization, but it was completed by the Malabar Group (the CSR fund of Malabar Gold Jewellers)”, she said. Another affected family Jaseela A, 39, her husband Abdul Rasaq, and their two daughters miraculously survived the disaster, even after one of the girls fell into the muddy water. Their elder daughter, who was in Class X then, fell into anxiety-driven depression following the event. She was under treatment for a long time before she eventually got better and is now a degree student. When The Federal visited their house, the younger girl was at home as it was a holiday. Her school, where she is now in Class X, was being used as a relief camp after the latest Mundakkai tragedy.

Sulekha's house in Harsham | The Federal

Missing compensation As a construction worker, Abdul Rasaq wanted to build his house himself, but he did not get approval from the authorities. “We had our own plans to build the house. We wanted to have a concrete roof. But the guidelines said that all the houses in the project should be identical in design. Our roof is of asbestos, and when it rains, the sound is horrible, reminding us of the landslide. It is largely a trigger for all of us, especially our daughter,” says Jaseela. “We did not even get the full amount of Rs 4 lakh under the rehabilitation scheme, and the organisation spent only 3.5 lakh on this house. We did not get the amount for the protective wall on the roadside, as we altered the plan a bit,” added Jaseela. “The roof of our house is leaking, and I’ve heard that over 40 other houses have the same issue. Since the houses were constructed by various organizations, we can’t approach them for maintenance claims. What we need now is for the government to assist us in fixing this problem,” says Alavikkutty, another resident of the Harsham project.

Jaseela at her house in the Harsham housing project | The Federal

Poor construction This has been a recurring issue since the tsunami rehabilitation efforts began in 2005, during which many non-governmental organisations were responsible for constructing houses. There have been numerous complaints about the damage to these houses from subsequent sea surges and monsoon rains. The tsunami rehabilitation project concluded when the constructed houses and flats, along with the land and basic infrastructure, were handed over to the beneficiaries. The government was considering the possibility of taking over the maintenance of houses and flats built under the tsunami rehabilitation project by incorporating it into the schemes of the fisheries or local self-government departments. Houses that are doing well On the other hand, the housing project built by the state government under Mission LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) for fishermen’s families affected by sea erosion in Thiruvananthapuram is doing well. The complex handed over to the beneficiaries in 2018 includes 192 units, each with two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and a lavatory. “Since the tsunami, Kerala has faced issues with substandard housing. The government provides land, and some foundations construct homes with poor materials, leading to leaks and maintenance complaints. Here, we are developing a new model: we will identify land, and organisations can choose to either provide funds to the government for construction or build the houses themselves while following government guidelines and strict supervision. We know, this approach is a bit of a gamble; if it succeeds, everyone benefits, but if something goes wrong, the government will be held accountable” K Rajan, the state revenue minister, told The Federal.

The Harsham Housing project | The Federal

Government’s housing plans