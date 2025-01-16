Kerala: Police exhume body of ‘seer’ who attained ‘samadhi’

Amid claims of mystery surrounding the death of Gopan Swami, a self-proclaimed seer from Kerala, police on Thursday (January 16) exhumed the body of the 69-year-old man at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram and conducted post-mortem to look for any foul play.

Swami’s family has claimed that he had attained 'samadhi’.

Natural death, says initial autopsy report

According to the initial post-mortem findings, the cause of death appears to be natural, the police said. However, they added that a detailed post-mortem report and the results of a chemical examination of his internal organs, expected next week, are awaited.

Police said the statements of Swami’s family members will also be recorded again as part of the ongoing investigation.

After the post-mortem was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the body was handed over to the family by noon. It was then shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Neyyattinkara.

Son demands action against who ‘hurt’ religious belief

The cremation is scheduled for Friday morning, following religious rituals, according to relatives.

"Gopan Swami's body will be cremated on the premises of his residence, with a grand ceremony to be attended by religious leaders," said Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Pracharana Sabha (VSDP) chairman Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan.

However, Gopan's son, Sanandan, urged action against those who attempted to block his father’s 'samadhi'.

"As per Hindu belief, our father attained 'samadhi,' and legal action will be initiated against those who attempted to hurt our belief," he told the media.

Body exhumed under tight security

On Thursday morning, under tight security, the Neyyattinkara police unearthed the grave and recovered the body, which was reportedly identified as that of Swami.

After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police deployed a large contingent of personnel and a medical team led by a forensic surgeon to ensure security during the exhumation.

During the process, the body was discovered in a sitting position, along with several pooja items, including 'vibhuti' (sacred ash), inside the grave, according to police sources.

"We held talks with the family members and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination," said Thiruvananthapuram Sub-Collector Alfred O V.

Protest by family

Addressing media, he confirmed that the body would be handed back to the family after the examination, and further investigations would follow.

The exhumation was temporarily halted earlier in the week following protests from family members and residents. Subsequently, the family approached the Kerala High Court to stop the exhumation, but the court declined to interfere.

The court ruled that investigative agencies have the authority to probe cases involving missing persons or deaths under suspicious circumstances. It also observed that there appeared to be suspicious elements in the matter, warranting further investigation.

The Neyyattinkara police had received orders from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to exhume the body, which was buried under suspicious circumstances, for a post-mortem examination.

What raised suspicion?

The incident came to light after posters near the man’s residence proclaimed, "Gopan Swami has attained samadhi." The police registered a missing case and initiated the exhumation following complaints from residents alleging foul play.

Swami’s son, Rajasenan, claimed that his father walked to the burial site around 11:30 pm last Friday and entered samadhi.

He told the media that his father had instructed the family to keep his body away from public view and bury it at the designated site.

The burial site was specially prepared by Swami, a priest who had also established a temple on his property at Kavuvilakam in Neyyattinkara.

(With inputs from agencies)