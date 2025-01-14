Kerala: Row over Gopan Swami's 'divine' death hots up

Gopan Swami, a self-proclaimed seer from Kerala, has left behind more questions than answers after his mysterious death. His final resting place, a samadhi in Neyyattinkara, has become the epicentre of a raging controversy, with communal undertones.







Swami's family claims that he voluntarily entered samadhi on January 9, passing away peacefully. But suspicions arose when a missing person complaint led authorities to question the circumstances surrounding his death.

The district collector ordered an inspection of the tomb and even approved the exhumation of his body, but Swami’s family and supporters strongly opposed this move.

Family defends samadhi

Sanandan, one of Swami’s sons, defended his father’s spiritual legacy, accusing authorities of disrespecting his samadhi.

“Our father lived a spiritual life and has ashrams in other places too. You are disrespecting his samadhi. We won’t let you enter here while we are alive. Go and learn what samadhi means first,” Sanandan said.

Also read | Death by fasting: Why sallekhana is rising among Tamil Jains Despite the family’s protests, the situation escalated as questions about the legitimacy of Swami’s death and burial lingered.

Communal twist

The controversy took a communal turn when another son, Rajasenan, accused Muslim extremists of stirring unrest.

“Who else but the sons should perform a father’s last rites? This is being stirred up by Muslim extremists,” he claimed, adding fuel to the already sensitive situation.

Also read | Jottings from Bangalore lit fest: talking samadhi and the after-life

However, locals and neighbors refuted these claims, stating that the issue is being unnecessarily communalised.

“A man claiming to be a lawyer is clearly making this a communal issue. There is no Hindu-Muslim divide here. They are resorting to open communalism. As neighbors, we just want the truth to come out,” said a local resident.

The questions surrounding Swami’s death remain unanswered. Was his passing truly a peaceful spiritual departure, or is there more to the story? As the investigation continues, the truth behind Swami’s mysterious death and the events surrounding his samadhi remain shrouded in uncertainty.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.