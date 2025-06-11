Kerala: Fire partially contained on burning WAN HAI 503; oil leak plugged on sunken Liberian ship

Emergency response operations for two maritime incidents off the Kerala coast have reached critical milestones: the fire on the container vessel WAN HAI 503 has been partially brought under control, and a key oil leak on the sunken MSC ELSA 3 has been successfully sealed.

The coordinated operations, led by the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and multiple salvage agencies, have moved into an intensive technical phase, balancing difficult weather conditions with high-risk hazardous cargo and environmental threats.

Firefighting efforts

As of 8 pm on June 10, the Indian Coast Guard confirmed that nearly 40 per cent of the fire aboard WAN HAI 503 had been suppressed. According to the latest situation report released by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), two firefighting ships, ICGS Samudra Prahari and Sachet, were engaged in foam-based suppression in the ship’s forward bays, supported by ICGS Samarth conducting boundary cooling with helicopter assistance.

Additional reinforcements, including INS Surat, offshore tugs like Offshore Warrior, and emergency tow vessels Water Lily, Saroja Blessing, Garnet, and Saksham, were either at site or en route.

Ship's condition

The ship, adrift at around 65 nautical miles southwest of Beypore, was reported to be releasing heavy smoke but remained structurally afloat.

Its slow drift to the south-southeast continued at about 1 knot. No crew remains on board, and efforts are underway to stabilise the vessel and prepare it for towing—once full fire suppression is achieved and conditions allow safe connection of towlines, likely via the stern.

The vessel was carrying 1,754 containers, including 143 with IMDG-classified hazardous goods. These included highly flammable, toxic, and corrosive materials.

With drifting containers observed visually in the surrounding sea, salvage personnel are preparing to begin retrieval. Five support vessels have been tasked with locating and recovering any containers that may pose a navigational or environmental hazard. The risk from onboard fuel—2,000 tonnes of fuel oil and 240 tonnes of diesel—remains, although initial fears of an oil leak appear unfounded so far.

While no structural breach has been reported so far on WAN HAI 503, thermal and gas hazards remain around the affected cargo compartments. The stern remains clear, offering a potential pathway for towing once stability is ensured. The vessel is currently being monitored closely through real-time tracking by Coast Guard and Navy units.

Rescue, search ops on

Back on shore, 18 crew members rescued from WAN HAI 503 are receiving care in Mangalore, with two hospitalised. Search operations continue for the four still missing.

The Maritime Casualty Investigator from MPA Singapore is expected to arrive in Kochi to coordinate with Indian authorities and initiate a formal inquiry.

Progress on MSC ELSA 3

Meanwhile, significant progress has also been made on the MSC ELSA 3, the Liberian-flagged cargo ship that sank southwest of Kochi last month, said the situation report 19 dated June 10.

Diving operations off the wreck from SEAMAC III have moved into a stabilised phase. A crucial oil leak from Fuel Oil Tank 22 was successfully sealed using a layered capping of plastic and polyester cloth. Another minor leak from a loose cap on a separate sounding pipe was also contained.

Preparations are now underway to seal a newly discovered seepage from the Main Engine Lube Oil Tank 25 or 26.

Twelve divers are currently operating in shifts, with a second set of twelve being prepared to increase dive rotation and meet the narrow weather window. These air diving operations are being coordinated closely with salvage consultants and are laying the groundwork for the eventual commencement of oil removal operations, which can only begin with saturation diving using specialised equipment expected to arrive within 48 hours.

Cleanup efforts

Onshore, cleanup efforts led by the Marine Environment Response Centre (MERC), volunteers, and district authorities continue along affected coastal stretches, particularly around Trivandrum and Kanyakumari. So far, 56 containers from MSC ELSA 3 have been brought ashore, with four more under active recovery.

A beach cleanup using makeshift water baths has been reported to be effective in dealing with nurdles—tiny plastic pellets—while trial runs for vacuum-based sand cleaning are underway under the supervision of the KSDMA and ITOPF (International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation).

Officials are also on alert for containers drifting from either incident reaching the shore. A fresh survey is planned to verify two containers sighted earlier near Kollam. Coordination is ongoing between multiple central and state agencies to formalise temporary storage and disposal plans for contaminated materials.

High-level coordination meetings held on June 10 brought together stakeholders from the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, DGS, Singapore’s Maritime Port Authority (MPA), and salvors, including representatives from Wan Hai Lines and T&T Salvage. These sessions reaffirmed the priority of firefighting, the mobilisation of international fire control teams (awaiting visa clearances), and the fast-tracking of chemical foam and dry chemical powder (DCP) supplies to Mangalore and Kochi.

With the monsoon intensifying, responders face a narrowing window to suppress fires, prevent further leakage, and recover hazardous materials. But as of now, the partial containment of fire and successful plugging of key oil leaks offer a much-needed respite in two of the most complex maritime incidents Kerala has seen in recent times.