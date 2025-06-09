As Kerala sets maritime milestones, cargo-ship disasters spark environmental, safety concerns

In a stark irony of timing, as Kerala celebrated the docking of the largest-ever cargo vessel at the Vizhinjam International Seaport with much fanfare, another blazing maritime disaster – the second in two weeks – unfolded off its northern coast. A Singapore-registered container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, caught fire and exploded off the coast between Beypore and Azhikkal on Monday (June 9) morning, barely a fortnight after the MSC Elsa 3 capsized off Kochi. The back-to-back disasters have triggered public anxiety, political criticism, and fears of an environmental crisis.

18 rescued, 4 missing in blast

The incident occurred around 9:30 am IST, when an explosion reportedly rocked the Wan Hai 503, a 269-metre-long container vessel sailing from Sri Lanka’s Colombo to Nhava Sheva in Maharashtra. The ship was 78 nautical miles off the coast, when flames and thick smoke engulfed its midsection, reportedly triggered by an under-deck blast. The blaze was severe enough to warrant immediate distress calls.

Indian Coast Guard vessels — ICGS Sachet, Arnvesh, Rajdoot, Abhinav, and Samudraprahari — along with aircraft and helicopters, rushed to the site. The Indian Navy’s INS Surat, en route to Kochi, was diverted to assist.

Out of the 22 crew on board — comprising Taiwanese, Indonesian, and Myanmarese nationals — 18 have been rescued, including five with injuries. Four remain missing: the ship’s master, three engineers and senior officers.

The ship was reportedly carrying 650–700 containers, including several with hazardous cargo: flammable liquids (Class 3), flammable solids (Class 4.1), self-igniting substances (Class 4.2), and toxic chemicals (Class 6). Concerns are mounting over the release of these substances into the sea following the fire and potential container loss.

Ship carried hazardous cargo

Kerala’s Disaster Management Authority, along with the district administrations in Kozhikode and Ernakulam, has been placed on high alert. While hospitals in Kozhikode have been directed to stay prepared for emergency care, sources suggest that the rescued crew members are likely to be shifted to hospitals in Mangalore. In the meantime, aerial surveillance are underway, and emergency tugs have been positioned on standby.

“So far, the Coast Guard has not informed us of any potential impact on Kerala’s shores. If any such warning is issued, the authority will promptly initiate appropriate response measures,” said Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose, Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Sensitive timing

The incident unfolded on the very morning Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to celebrate the arrival of the largest-ever cargo vessel at the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. Calling it a “historic” milestone, the chief minister post on X: “Kerala welcomes MSC IRINA, the largest container ship to call at any South Asian port, with immense pride. Measuring 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width, with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, her arrival at Vizhinjam marks a proud moment that highlights our port’s strategic global role and energises our collective dream of growth.”

Even otherwise, the timing of the Wan Hai 503 disaster is particularly sensitive. Kerala is still grappling with the aftermath of the May 25 MSC Elsa 3 capsizing off Kochi, where more than 600 containers fell into the sea — many containing calcium carbide and hazardous substances. Environmentalists warned of potential air and water pollution, especially during the monsoon breeding season for marine species.

Congress targets Pinarayi govt

Now, a second incident involving toxic cargo risks compounding the impact. Fishing communities in northern Kerala fear that hydrocarbons or chemicals could wash into nearshore waters, affecting marine life and their livelihoods.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal strongly criticised the LDF government, accusing it of inaction and double standards. Referring to the Elsa 3 incident, he asked why no criminal case had yet been registered despite the threat posed by hazardous cargo to coastal communities and the ecosystem.

“The government appears more interested in showcasing drone visuals of drifting containers than ensuring accountability. Why hasn't any case been filed against those responsible for putting lives and the environment at risk? The shipping company reportedly has close ties with the Vizhinjam port authorities — and that seems to be the reason the government is avoiding legal action against them. That’s the message the chief minister is sending,” said Venugopal.

Conspiracy theories

However, social media is abuzz with conspiracy theories, including speculation about possible sabotage aimed at undermining the Vizhinjam port and India's maritime interests. A full investigation is expected to examine the cargo manifest of the Singapore registered ship, safety checks, and possible lapses in declaring hazardous materials.

Experts argue that Kerala’s growing maritime ambitions — including Vizhinjam’s development as a transshipment hub — must be matched with stringent supervision. The Kerala government is reportedly in consultation with central maritime agencies to ensure stronger regulations and better coordination between ports, shipping lines, and environmental watchdogs.

The Coast Guard has asked the Fisherfolk to report any suspicious materials to port authorities or the local police. Disaster management teams are also preparing for the possibility of a containment operation, in case oil or chemical leaks spread closer to the shore.

Setback for fishermen

Fisherfolk, who are already struggling due to the monsoon season and the ongoing trawling ban, are now faced with yet another hardship.

“We just heard about the accident. Our communities in south Kerala are already under immense stress, surviving on government-provided free rations and aid. Now this incident has come as a fresh blow to us as well. We’re waiting for the government to provide us with more clarity,” Kunhumon Mohammed, a fisherman from Beypore, told The Federal over the phone.

As Kerala attempts to position itself as a global maritime hub, these twin disasters serve as a reminder that infrastructure alone is not enough. Public safety, ecological safeguards, and legal accountability must be foundational pillars — or the state's sea-based dreams may quickly unravel into nightmares.

For now, all eyes remain on the Arabian Sea, as the fire continues to smoulder and the search for the missing crew carries on — a race against time and tide.