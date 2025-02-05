No truck with Congress, CPI(M) decides before party conference

In a significant political stance ahead of their upcoming Party Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has reaffirmed its decision not to enter into any political alliance with the Congress.

The CPI(M)'s draft political resolution, which will be discussed at the 24th Party Congress, underscores the ideological and policy differences between the two parties, despite their shared opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resolution also highlights concerns regarding minority politics, particularly in Kerala, where the party accuses both Hindutva and extremist minority organisations of attempting to erode its influence.

No political alliance with Congress

The CPI(M) asserts that while the Congress remains the main Opposition party against the BJP at the national level, it continues to follow neo-liberal economic policies that have contributed to inequality and corporate dominance. The draft resolution states that the Congress has failed to provide a consistent ideological challenge to Hindutva forces and has often compromised on key issues to retain electoral advantages.

"The Congress represents the same class interests as the BJP. However, being the main secular opposition party, it has a role to play in the struggle against the BJP and in the broader unity to be forged of the secular forces. The attitude of the CPI(M) to the Congress is determined by this need for broader unity of the secular forces. However, the Party cannot have a political alliance with the Congress," the resolution states.

Instead of forming an alliance, the CPI(M) favours cooperation with the Congress and other secular parties on specific issues in Parliament and mass movements while maintaining its independent identity. The draft resolution also stresses the importance of strengthening the CPI(M)’s independent base and the broader Left in order to provide a genuine alternative to the ruling party’s policies.

Minority issues, communal politics

The resolution raises concern about the growing communal polarisation in Kerala, where the CPI(M) leads the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). It criticises both the BJP's Hindutva politics and what it describes as the increasing influence of "minority fundamentalist" forces, including organisations such as the Jamaate Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the document, these minority organisations are "seeking to exploit the alienation and fears among the minority community, who are subject to constant attacks by the Hindutva forces".

It claims that these groups are specifically targeting the CPI(M) to reduce its support base among Kerala’s minorities. While the resolution acknowledges that the majority communalism and minority communalism are not the same in magnitude and reiterates the need to protect minority rights and fight against Hindutva-driven attacks, it also warns that extremist responses within the minority communities could ultimately strengthen majoritarian politics.

The CPI(M) reiterates that party must remain firm in defending secularism while countering both majority and minority communalism. It calls for sustained ideological and political engagement with minority communities to prevent further polarisation.

The party's theoretical stance on minority issues is evident from its denouncement of the Israeli attack on Palestinian territory as genocidal, carried out with the support of the United States of America.

Countering Hindutva and authoritarianism

The CPI(M) remains resolute in its opposition to the BJP-RSS combine, which it accuses of systematically pushing India towards an authoritarian, Hindu nationalist state. The draft resolution highlights the use of state machinery to suppress opposition, including the targeting of Muslim communities through bulldozer politics, ‘love jihad’ laws, and other legal and extra-legal measures in BJP-ruled states.

The draft reads: “The period has seen an aggressive continuation of the Hindutva drive of the BJP government through various state-sponsored activities, such as the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand BJP state government and the passing of various laws in the BJP ruled states targeting Muslim minorities, like the prohibition of interfaith marriages and the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.”

“At the ground level, there are constant and recurrent instances of violence against Muslim minorities using all religious festival processions and through claims over mosques. This is aimed at creating a permanent communal divide and consolidating an overarching pan-Hindu identity”, the draft added.

The document also warned that the upcoming elections will be a crucial battle to resist the Modi government’s "Hindutva-corporate nexus". It outlines the party’s commitment to engaging in mass struggles against the BJP’s economic and social policies, which it claims have exacerbated inequalities while fostering communal divisions.

Electoral strategy and Left unity

The CPI(M) acknowledges the need for broader opposition unity against the BJP but maintains that the party should not sacrifice its independent identity. The draft resolution suggests that while cooperation with regional and secular parties is necessary, the focus should be on strengthening the Left and forming a Left-Democratic Front that could serve as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress.

The CPI(M) also calls for the revival of Left unity through joint struggles on social and economic issues. It urges all secular and democratic forces to come together against Hindutva communalism, while ensuring that alliances do not dilute the party’s commitment to working-class politics.

Challenges ahead

The draft resolution acknowledges that the political situation remains complex, with the BJP continuing to exert dominance through Hindutva, corporate backing, and control over state institutions. However, it noted that the party’s recent electoral losses indicate cracks in its hegemony, providing an opening for a stronger opposition push.

With a clear rejection of a political alliance with the Congress and a strong emphasis on countering communal forces in Kerala, the CPI(M) has set its electoral strategy for the coming years. The challenge for the party will be to balance cooperation with opposition forces while maintaining its independent identity, particularly as it seeks to expand its influence beyond Kerala, West Bengal, and Tripura.

The 24th Party Congress, which is to be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in April, is expected to deliberate further on these strategies, which will shape the CPI(M)’s approach to the upcoming state elections and beyond.

This draft report will be the skeleton of the political report to be adopted by the new leadership, which will take it forward.