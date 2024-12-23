Wayanad: CPI(M) backs party leader who said ‘communal forces’ supported Priyanka

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) on Monday (December 23) stepped up its war on the Congress by supporting a party leader who accused party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of taking help from communal and extremist forces to win elections in the state.

The leaders defended the accusation made by politburo member A Vijayaraghavan in the wake of the Gandhis’ victories from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

At a party event in Wayanad, Vijayaraghavan alleged that Rahul won from Wayanad twice with the support of communal forces and that extremist elements were present at Priyanka's campaign rallies too.

CPI(M) defends party stalwart

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders said Vijayaraghavan didn't say anything wrong or against the party's policy and the Marxists opposed both minority and majority communalism.

They too accused the Congress of entering into an unholy nexus with communal outfits for electoral gains.

The CPI(M) reaction came a day after the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), its ally, alleged that Vijayaraghavan was trying to provoke majority communalism.

CPI(M) on Hindu, Muslim communalism

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said what Vijayaraghavan had said was accurate and alleged that communal outfits like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami were acting like front partners of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

But he quickly added that the criticism of the Jamaat-e-Islami was not against the Muslim community and the opposition to the RSS was not against the Hindus.

The CPI(M), he said, would not compromise its opposition to minority as well as majority communalism.

Marxists escalate fight against Congress

Senior CPI(M) leader and ruling LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan accused the Congress of forging a nexus with communal forces during elections.

"Vijayaraghavan has not taken any communal stand. His remarks were also not meant to promote communalism. He has taken a stand that can safeguard society from communal forces," he said.

Another senior leader and a former minister, PK Sreemathi, too came out in support of Vijayaraghavan. She said: "Whether it is Hindu communalism or Muslim extremism, the CPI(M) will take a strong stand against it."

Congress, IUML attack CPI(M)

On Sunday, Congress leaders accused Vijayaraghavan of making comments against Rahul and Priyanka to "please" the Sangh Parivar. The IUML said he was giving oxygen to majority communalism.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal also accused Vijayaraghavan with using "communal" language and wondered if the CPI(M) shared the same opinion.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) was in league with the Sangh Parivar.