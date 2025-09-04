FIR against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for stalking and sexual misconduct

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (PTI) The Crime Branch police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil based on complaints of sexual misconduct and stalking on social media.

The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 78(2) (stalking), 351 (criminal intimidation) and section 120 (0) of Kerala police Act, 2011 (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable call, letter, writing, message, e-mail), police sources said on Thursday.

Mamkoottathil has been accused of constantly following women on social media, causing them mental and physical harassment, and issuing threats through messages.

The Crime Branch police have registered the case based on complaints from five persons who are not victims of the charges against the Palakkad MLA.

No victim of the alleged sexual harassment by the MLA has so far come forward to file a complaint before the police.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday said the Congress leaders had unanimously taken an exemplary action against Mamkoottathil after charges were raised against him.

Mamkoottathil resigned as state Youth Congress president and was later suspended from the primary membership of the Congress after allegations of sexual harassment cropped up against him.

Satheesan said the new state Youth Congress president in place of Mamkoottathil will be decided by the all-India Youth Congress leadership soon. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)