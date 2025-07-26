Kerala CM orders high-level probe into Govindachamy’s jailbreak from Kannur

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a comprehensive probe into the dramatic jailbreak of convicted criminal Govindachamy from Kannur Central Prison. The investigation will be led by former Kerala High Court Judge Justice (retd) CN Ramachandran Nair and former state police chief Jacob Punnoose, marking an unprecedented move to examine lapses in the state’s prison security system.

The decision was taken at an emergency high-level meeting convened by the chief minister in the wake of the escape that has raised serious concerns over the functioning of Kerala’s prison infrastructure.



Top state officials, including Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bishwanath Sinha, PWD Secretary K Biju, Director General of Prisons Balram Kumar Upadhyay, and Additional DGP (Intelligence) P Vijayan, attended the meeting.

Corrective measures ordered

During the discussions, CM Vijayan said the incident at Kannur Central Jail was of “extreme gravity” and called for immediate corrective and preventive measures.

Among the key decisions taken, the state will fast-track the installation of electric fencing and intelligent CCTV systems capable of high-resolution surveillance in four major prisons within the next three months. These technological upgrades aim to plug loopholes that may have facilitated the escape.

In addition, to break entrenched staff-criminal nexuses that may develop over time, jail officials who have completed five years at a single posting will be mandatorily transferred. Intelligence units operating inside prisons will also be strengthened.

Call for systemic reform

The state will also explore the possibility of transferring high-risk convicts, especially those convicted of heinous crimes, to high-security prisons in other states to reduce the risk of manipulation or escape.

Govindachamy, serving a life sentence for the infamous Soumya rape and murder case, escaped from Kannur Central Prison earlier this month. A habitual offender with a violent criminal history, his escape exposed deep flaws in prison vigilance and internal coordination. The incident shocked the public and led to widespread criticism of the prison department’s functioning.

Initial reports suggested that the escape was meticulously planned, raising suspicions of internal complicity. Though he was later recaptured, the incident has triggered urgent calls for systemic reform across Kerala’s correctional facilities.

New Central Jail on cards

The chief minister also directed the prison department to identify land in the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta regions for the establishment of a new Central Jail. The decision comes amid growing concern over overcrowding, with prisons across the state currently housing inmates far beyond their capacity.



Other decisions include strengthening existing video conferencing systems for court proceedings, improving inmate facilities, and reassessing the present infrastructure to meet modern correctional standards.

The CM has directed that all ongoing inquiries be completed without delay, ensuring accountability at all levels. With the appointment of a special investigation team headed by a retired judge and a former top cop, the state hopes to restore public trust in the prison system and prevent similar breaches in the future.