Bengaluru: Porsche, Audi, Ferrari, other luxury cars seized for tax evasion

A slew of luxury cars like Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin and Range Rover cars and others were seized in Bengaluru for tax evasion.

The Bengaluru transport department, which has been pushing for tax compliance among luxury vehicle owners in the city, came down heavily on these vehicle owners over the weekend. These vehicle owners were driving these cars in the state without paying the required taxes.

Tax notices worth ₹3 crore

A team of 41 officers including regional transport officers, led by deputy commissioner of transport, C Mallikarjun, conducted the operation and issued tax notices worth ₹3 crore.

According to section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, if a motor vehicle registered in one state is kept in another state, for more than a year, the owner has to obtain a new registration mark.