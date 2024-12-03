Kerala: 5 MBBS students killed as car crashes into bus amid rain in Alappuzha

Five medical students were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a Karnataka state bus in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Monday (December 2) night.

The accident reportedly occurred near Kalarcode around 10 pm amid heavy rainfall.

The deceased were reportedly first-year MBBS students of TD Medical College, Vandanam. The victims have reportedly been identified as Devanandan and Muhammad Ibrahim, both from Lakshadweep, and Ayush Shaji, Sreedeep Valsan, and Muhammed Jabbar.

Also read: Karnataka: Delhi-based journalist, two other women killed in road accident in Tumakuru

Car wrecked in impact

Police told news agency PTI that seven persons were travelling in the car, of whom five succumbed to their injuries. However, Malayalam media said 11 persons were travelling in the car.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after cutting through the mangled remains of the vehicle,” police sources told PTI.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, they added.

Also read: Karnataka IPS officer on way to take up first posting dies in accident

Car may have been speeding

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A video on social media, the authenticity of which The Federal could not independently verify, showed the speeding car veering off its lane after possibly skidding on the wet road and ramming into the bus sideways.

The bus conductor was also quoted by media reports as saying that the car was speeding.

(With agency inputs)