JSK movie row: If Ram Lakhan is fine, why not Janaki? Kerala HC asks censor board

The Kerala High Court on Friday (June 27) asked the censor board what was wrong with the name ‘Janaki’ and directed it to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the Union Minister Suresh Gopi-starrer Malayalam movie – ‘Janaki Vs State of Kerala’ (JSK) – on June 30.

Also read: Kissa Kursi Ka to Emergency: Films that chronicled Indian history’s dark chapter

The oral observation and direction by Justice N Nagaresh came on a plea by the film’s production company Cosmos Entertainments against the delay in certification for the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

What court asked CBFC

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name ‘Janaki’ now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

Also read: Panchayat Season 4 review: As polls raise stakes, politics gets dirty in Phulera

“We have a film named Seeta Aur Geeta. Janaki is Seeta. Nothing happened. No problem. Nobody has any complaint. We have a film named Ram Lakhan. Nobody has any complaint. Then, how come for Janaki there is a complaint?” the judge asked the Deputy Solicitor General (DSGI) representing the CBFC.

The court also asked the film’s producers why they did not respond to the show cause notice issued by the Board in accordance with the decision of its revising committee.

It listed the matter for further hearing on June 30.

The CBFC revising committee, according to sources, had verbally directed the makers of JSK to change the name of the titular character, as Janaki is another name for Goddess Sita.

(With agency inputs)