Much has been written about Emergency, the darkest chapter from modern Indian politics, in literature and press. Indian cinema has also explored this period of turmoil through different movies. Here’s a look at films that presented the era over the years:

Kissa Kursi Ka (1978), a biting satire directed by Amrit Nahata, a former Congress leader, was intended to be released in the year 1975 but ultimately became a victim of censorship during the Emergency.

The film, which criticised authoritarian politics and state propaganda, featured characters that were veiled caricatures of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

After it was screened in front of the censor board, the movie’s negative was destroyed and its prints confiscated by then Information and Broadcasting minister VC Shukla, who was close to Sanjay Gandhi.

After Emergency, Nahata remade the movie with the original cast — Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran and Utpal Dutt — but this version also faced censorship.

Nasbandi, Piravi and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Nasbandi (1978), the I S Johar-directed movie, was a satirical take on the forced sterilization campaign that was carried out during the Emergency. The film featured duplicates of leading actors of the time — Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna. Due to its controversial subject, the film was banned but was released in 1978 after the political environment changed.

Piravi (1989), the Malayalam movie from acclaimed filmmaker Shaji M Karun, was said to be inspired by the real-life Rajan case — a tragic episode from the Emergency period in the late 1970s. The young student, who was the son of a college professor, was tortured and killed in police custody in Kerala.