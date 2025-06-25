From Kissa Kursi Ka to Emergency, filmmakers have turned the 21-month political crackdown into powerful stories, often battling censorship, controversy, and the state itself to tell the tale
Much has been written about Emergency, the darkest chapter from modern Indian politics, in literature and press. Indian cinema has also explored this period of turmoil through different movies. Here’s a look at films that presented the era over the years:
Kissa Kursi Ka (1978), a biting satire directed by Amrit Nahata, a former Congress leader, was intended to be released in the year 1975 but ultimately became a victim of censorship during the Emergency.
The film, which criticised authoritarian politics and state propaganda, featured characters that were veiled caricatures of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.
After it was screened in front of the censor board, the movie’s negative was destroyed and its prints confiscated by then Information and Broadcasting minister VC Shukla, who was close to Sanjay Gandhi.
After Emergency, Nahata remade the movie with the original cast — Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran and Utpal Dutt — but this version also faced censorship.
Nasbandi, Piravi and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Nasbandi (1978), the I S Johar-directed movie, was a satirical take on the forced sterilization campaign that was carried out during the Emergency. The film featured duplicates of leading actors of the time — Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna. Due to its controversial subject, the film was banned but was released in 1978 after the political environment changed.
Piravi (1989), the Malayalam movie from acclaimed filmmaker Shaji M Karun, was said to be inspired by the real-life Rajan case — a tragic episode from the Emergency period in the late 1970s. The young student, who was the son of a college professor, was tortured and killed in police custody in Kerala.
Also read: 7 must-read books that reveal what really happened during the Emergency
Piravi had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, where it won the Camera d’Or — Special Mention. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Sudhir Mishra’s powerful political drama, set in the backdrop of Emergency, follows the intertwined lives of three protagonists, Siddharth (Kay Kay Menon), a student-turned-revolutionary; Geeta (Chitrangada Singh), a woman torn between love and activism; and Vikram (Shiney Ahuja), a fixer chasing power and success. Through their personal and ideological struggles, the film captures the harsh realities of political repression.
Indu Sarkar and Emergency
Indu Sarkar (2017), directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is a fictional period drama set against the backdrop of the Emergency era. The film follows the journey of Indu, played by Kirti Kulhari, and her husband, a government employee who plans to use the Emergency to his advantage and move ahead in his career.
Also read: The other side of the Emergency as witnessed by a news reporter
But Indu sets herself on a different path as she joins the resistance against state oppression. This movie was controversial for its portrayal of the Gandhi family.
Emergency (2025), directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, featured the actor-politician in the role of the former Prime Minister. The film traces key events of the Emergency period such as suspension of civil liberties, censorship of press and protests from various quarters.
The film, which was delayed multiple times and also ran into trouble with the censor board, sparked controversy for its portrayal of many political characters.
(With inputs from agencies)