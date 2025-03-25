Meet the cleric who brought out the ‘Chinaman’ in IPL sensation Vignesh Puthur

Over the past two days, Malayalam media has been going gaga over a young 20-something moulavi (Muslim cleric) of a Juma Masjid in Kottakkal, Malappuram. This enthusiasm has nothing to do with his religious preachings, though, but everything to do with cricket.

Yes, you read that right. Mohammed Sharief’s name has surfaced alongside the story of Vignesh Puthur’s dream IPL debut — as a mentor whose quiet yet unwavering support played a key role in shaping the youngster’s remarkable journey.

A quiet mentor

When the boyish Mumbai Indians debutant was completing his hat-trick of wickets during the match with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (March 23), Sharief wasn’t watching though. The holy month of Ramzan has him immersed in spiritual devotion until Eid, which is to come later this month.

Clad in the traditional white cap and robes of a ‘Musaliyar’, Sharief hardly looks like someone who may have anything to do with the world of sport. And yet, he has been instrumental in Puthur’s rise as a “Chinaman bowler” (a left-arm unorthodox spinner), guiding him with quiet determination and unwavering belief in his talent.

Keen to play

Sharief himself was once a promising district-level cricketer, having played for Malappuram’s Under-19 team. More importantly, he was the one to first spot Puthur’s raw talent and guide him towards professional training.

Living close by, Sharief has seen closely how Puthur’s father Sunil Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his mother, KP Bindu, a homemaker, raised their son in Perinthalmanna. Talking to the media after Puthur’s selection in the MI team, Sharief fondly recalled how, as a 10-year-old, the cricketer, affectionately called ‘Kannan’ by his family, longed to join their galli cricket matches.

Effortless technique

Sharief and his friends used to practise their game on a private road in front of Puthur’s house, using a stitched leather ball and proper cricket gear. “When we were playing, Vignesh used to come and watch us. He was just a kid, eager to be part of it,” Sharief reminisced.

“But he possessed a technique — effortlessly, without any training — that many of us tirelessly practised in the hope of mastering,” Sharief told the reporters who approached him as Puthur and his family mentioned his name upon his selection by MI.

Belief in talent

“Many of our friends used to play tennis ball cricket in the paddy field, but I felt Vignesh needed to train with a proper cricket ball and gear. So, I didn’t take him to those casual games,” he explained. “I believed he had genuine, serious cricketing talent.”

One day, during their practice sessions, Sharief made a suggestion that would alter Puthur’s trajectory. “He started as a normal left arm bowler who could bowl medium pace. Back then, we only knew Brad Hogg as a Chinaman bowler,” he recalled. “I told Vignesh to try left-arm wrist spin—it would be a rare skill. And he picked it up quickly.”

And it was also Sharief who took Vignesh to the Malappuram District Cricket Academy and introduced him to coach Vijayakumar. “I thought he should train properly at an academy,” Sharief said. “I have no claims whatsoever—it’s his talent. That’s where it all began,” he said humbly.

Grabbing eyeballs

From that moment, Puthur’s journey was set in motion. He honed his skills and made a name for himself for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League. His performances caught the attention of the IPL scouts, leading to his selection by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the 2025 auction in Jeddah.

When he finally got his opportunity in MI’s opening game, replacing Rohit Sharma as an Impact Player at Chepauk, he seized the moment. His first over saw Ruturaj Gaikwad lofting a catch to long-off; soon after, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda misread his variations, falling in quick succession.

Though CSK successfully chased MI’s 169-run target, winning by four wickets, Vignesh’s debut spell earned him the dressing-room “Best Bowler” award from MI owner Nita Ambani. Even MS Dhoni took notice of the youngster, walking up to him and asking, “How old are you? Keep doing this.”

Call of faith

Meanwhile, Sharief has veered away from the world of competitive cricket — though not entirely abandoning the sport. He still plays for local clubs, though noting that “entertainment sports are essential to life.”

Explaining how his focus had shifted, Sharief said, “I played for Malappuram U-19, when Vignesh was in the under-14 team. But I wasn’t an outstanding player. I wanted something more purposeful in life.”

He pursued theology and is now dedicated to a religious path. With Ramzan nearing its end, he hasn’t been following IPL closely. “After Eid, I’ll try to watch the rest of his games. I feel so happy for him,” Sharief smiled.

A proud mentor

While he no longer actively mentors young cricketers, Sharief’s role in shaping Puthur’s career remains undeniable. Puthur’s parents, too, have acknowledged Sharief’s pivotal role.

“I am not taking any credit for his achievements,” the humble cleric told the media. “Vignesh even messaged me on WhatsApp. I feel incredibly happy and hope he makes it to the Indian team and makes us all proud,” he added.

As MI gears up to face Gujarat Titans on March 29, the spotlight will once again be on Puthur, the promising left-arm wrist-spinner from Kerala.

And in Perinthalmanna — where it all began on a private road with a stitched ball — Sharief will be gearing up to celebrate Eid.