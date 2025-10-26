Idukki landslide kills man, injures wife; locals blame NHAI

A mudslide in Idukki, Kerala, killed a 48-year-old man and injured his wife on the night of October 25. The incident took place near the National Highway 48, where widening work is being carried out. Residents alleged that unscientific road widening was responsible for the tragedy.

According to police, a mudslide destroyed at least eight houses at Mannamkandam in Adimali. The deceased was identified as Biju of Lakshamveedu Unnathi, and his wife was identified as Sandhya.

Police said Mannamkandam has 25 houses, and due to the risk of a mudslide, residents shifted to relief camps on October 25.

Highway-widening project

Adimali Block Panchayat member Krishnamoorthi told the news agency PTI that mud was being removed from the hilly area as part of the widening of NH-85.

"The residence was located on the slope of the hill beneath the highway. As there was a possibility of a mudslide, panchayat officials issued a notice, and 25 families were relocated to Adimali on Saturday evening," he said.

“Despite the notice, Biju and his wife returned home later that night to prepare food.

"When they were inside their house, mud from the hill collapsed and fell over the houses around 10.30 pm. Biju and Sandhya were trapped inside. Around eight houses were flattened in the slide," he said.

Five-hour-long operation

Residents alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services, who launched a rescue operation.

"The couple was trapped under the debris. After a five-hour rescue operation, they were pulled out. However, Biju succumbed to his injuries. Sandhya, who was initially admitted to a hospital in Adimali, was later shifted to a hospital in Aluva," Krishnamoorthi said, adding that Sandhya’s condition remains stable.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives by afternoon, police said.

'Risks are overlooked'

Residents said that unscientific road widening led to the tragedy. Sulfi, a resident, alleged that "the mud was being removed as part of the highway work without any safety precautions. They are clearing the hill slopes without considering the risk of landslides".

Anas, another resident, whose house was destroyed, said residents had noticed major cracks in the hillside and had alerted panchayat officials.

"The officials inspected the spot on Saturday morning and issued a notice asking us to evacuate due to the risk of a landslide. We were shifted to the Adimali government school camp, but the NH work continued," he said.

NHAI's response

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement that it had filed a detailed report with the authorities on the possibility of a landslide in the area.

As per the NHAI statement, following a communication from the Idukki District Disaster Management Unit, on October 22, NHAI promptly visited the site and submitted a detailed report confirming the likelihood of a landslide.

"The report also recommended the immediate evacuation of families residing in the affected area. Acting on this advisory, the district administration issued formal notices to all resident families, warning them of the danger and instructing them to evacuate," the statement said.

According to NHAI, swift cooperation from the local administration ensured that all at-risk families were safely relocated to a temporary relief camp at the Adimali Government School.

"Traffic movement in the area had also was suspended from 10 am on Saturday, as a precautionary measure," NHAI said and claimed that at the time of the mudslide, no construction work was in progress.

Emergency meeting

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, District Collector Dineshan Cheruvat, District Police Chief K M Sabu Mathew, and District Planning Committee Vice Chairman C V Varghese visited the spot. An emergency meeting was convened at the Adimali Taluk Hospital to assess the situation and plan rehabilitation activities. The meeting decided to relocate 44 families from the affected area.

Minister Augustine said the families from the affected area will be relocated to government quarters in Kathippara and the Life Mission Housing Complex in Machiplavu. He added that efforts are underway to remove the debris and soil deposited in the affected areas.

The minister also said that NHAI has been directed to provide immediate assistance to families who suffered losses. He assured that the government will work collectively and responsibly to allay people’s concerns and resolve their difficulties. He also urged the public to strictly follow weather alerts and instructions issued by the district administration.

"A special team comprising officials from the Local Self-Government Department, Geology Department, Disaster Management Authority, and the Public Works Department will be formed immediately to conduct a scientific assessment of the landslide-hit region. Further construction activities and follow-up measures will be based on the team’s report," the minister added.

(With agency inputs)