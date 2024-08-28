Hema report: BJP distances itself from Suresh Gopi’s ‘defence’ of CPI (M) MLA Mukesh

The BJP has distanced itself from the remarks made by Suresh Gopi, the party’s sole MP from Kerala and a central minister, after the Justice K Hema Committee report was published. Local media reports say the state unit is planning to take up the issue with the central leadership.

Gopi, who is also an actor, has slammed the media for using the contents of the report as “food” for sensationalism and also the “media trial” of actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, who is one of the several honchos of the Malayalam film industry accused of sexual harassment.

Media misleading public: Gopi

While his party has demanded Mukesh’s resignation, Gopi has blamed the media for misleading the public and said the matter should be left to a court trial.

“These issues are before the court, and it is the court’s responsibility to decide. The media is misleading the public and creating unnecessary conflict. Let the court decide, not the media,” the MP has been quoted as saying.

Let court decide: Gopi

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, said, “This is all food for you [media] is what I understand. You can use it to make money. (There is) no problem with that. But these issues are before the court, and it has the intelligence and logic to arrive at a decision regarding them.”

“You [media] are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception. The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide,” Gopi reportedly said.

His response came after the Yuva Morcha organised a march towards the residence of Mukesh in Kollam.

Party’s stand

However, Kerala BJP president K Surendran asserted that while Gopi was entitled to voice his opinion, the party’s stance is what the party leadership decides and the party’s position is clear: Mukesh should step down in light of the serious accusations against him.

“The state government is supporting those close to the CPI(M) and the government,” Surendran told news agency ANI. “The CM should demand Mukesh’s resignation,” he added.

Gopi loses cool

Subsequently, when reporters tried to seek Gopi’s stand on Surendran’s statement, the actor angrily pushed some of them away, as seen on visuals aired on TV channels.

He could be heard saying, “What is this? My way is my right. Please.”

The Hema Committee report

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government after a 2017 sexual assault case of an actress, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

The publication of the report has opened a can of worms, with several female actors stepping forward with disturbing accounts of the mistreatment they faced at the hands of their various male counterparts.

Amid these allegations, the government has announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe the allegations. Following that, more complaints surfaced against various actors and directors.

(With agency inputs)