Hema Committee report | WCC wants govt to address issues, end cyberattacks on artistes

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Thursday (August 22) called for the Justice Hema Committee report to be examined with “seriousness” and steps taken to address the issues raised by the panel including historical reasons for misogyny in the Malayalam cinema industry.

The Justice K Hema Committee was formed after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam film industry.

Even though the report was filed in 2019, the government did not release the details as it was suspected to contain sensitive information. The report was released on Monday (August 19).

The Justice Hema Committee report, which has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of female professionals in the film industry, has triggered a political storm in Kerala.

In a press release, WCC, an organisation of women professionals in the Malayalam movie industry, also condemned the cyberattacks on senior women artistes including a founding member of WCC. It also said every member has the right to speak about their experiences without fear.

“With the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, we hope it is examined with the seriousness and gravity it deserves, to understand the historical reasons for misogyny in this profession and steps are taken to address and correct it,” WCC said in the release.

It continued, “The public support for survivors is much appreciated however, we strongly condemn the cyberattacks and belittling comments about senior women artistes including a founding member of WCC, who’s still a member, that undermine a woman’s professional journey and experience especially when they have stood in solidarity with survivors.

“WCC believes that every member has the right to speak about their individual experience without fear. Throughout our history, many women have carved their own space in this film industry through hard work and their talent and shone like beacons despite many challenges.”

The WCC said it was time to understand the issues raised by the Justice Hema Committee and bring about a change to create a “clean and equal workplace”.

“When a civil society recognises that women are victimised in their workplaces, we cannot stand by while some elements of society use that same information to stone and demean female professionals. This only illustrates the attitude of such commenters towards women in this industry. WCC reiterates that, according to cyber laws, this is punishable, and such instances of cyber abuse or defamation will be addressed by the laws of the land.

“Let us instead use this opportunity to understand the issues at hand as raised by the Hema Committee report and others who are speaking up to move toward the change that is required for a clean and equal workplace in our industry,” the WCC said.