Actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary post sexual assault allegation

Well-known Malayalam actor Siddique on Sunday (August 25) resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following allegations of sexual assault allegations against him by a woman actor on Saturday (August 24).

Talking to a television channel, the senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal.

"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field.

The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)