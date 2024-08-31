Hema Committee fallout: Second case filed against film director Ranjith
A young male actor accused Ranjith of compelling him to strip naked and then sexually assaulted him in 2012 at a hotel in Bengaluru
A second sexual assault case has been registered against Malayalam film director Ranjith by the Kerala police on Friday (August 30).
The case was registered in Kozhikode based on a complaint by an aspiring actor.
In his statement that was recorded by the investigation team, a young male actor accused Ranjith of compelling him to strip naked and then sexually assaulted him in 2012.
The aspiring actor claimed that Ranjith had invited him to a hotel in Bengaluru for an audition and then sexually assaulted him. The victim thought it was part of the audition.
In his complaint, the actor said Ranjith offered him money the day after the assault.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kerala government will investigate the case.
Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith
The first case against Ranjith was filed by a Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra earlier this week, accusing the director of misbehaving with her in 2009.