Hema Committee fallout: Second case filed against film director Ranjith

The case was registered in Kozhikode based on a complaint by an aspiring actor.

A second sexual assault case has been registered against Malayalam film director Ranjith by the Kerala police on Friday (August 30).

Kerala Police registered a case against filmmaker Ranjith on the basis of the complaint lodged by an aspiring actress. The investigation team recorded the statement of the complainant yesterday. The case is registered in Kozhikode.This is the second case registered against…

In his statement that was recorded by the investigation team, a young male actor accused Ranjith of compelling him to strip naked and then sexually assaulted him in 2012.

The aspiring actor claimed that Ranjith had invited him to a hotel in Bengaluru for an audition and then sexually assaulted him. The victim thought it was part of the audition.

In his complaint, the actor said Ranjith offered him money the day after the assault.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kerala government will investigate the case.

The first case against Ranjith was filed by a Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra earlier this week, accusing the director of misbehaving with her in 2009.