Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express to get 3 more coaches: Kerala BJP chief

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (July 27) said that the Centre has approved the addition of three more sleeper coaches to the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express, a long-standing demand of passengers travelling on that route.

Making the announcement in social media posts, Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Modi for approving the additional coaches and said it will significantly boost ticket availability and ease of travel for thousands of passengers on the route.