Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express to get 3 more coaches: Kerala BJP chief
Rajeev Chandrasekhar says the addition of coaches to train will boost ticket availability, facilitate ease of travel for thousands of passengers on route
Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (July 27) said that the Centre has approved the addition of three more sleeper coaches to the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express, a long-standing demand of passengers travelling on that route.
Making the announcement in social media posts, Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Modi for approving the additional coaches and said it will significantly boost ticket availability and ease of travel for thousands of passengers on the route.
Also read: Elephants die on 'killer tracks' as Railways drag feet to install 'Gajraj'
“Thank you, Modi. A long-standing demand of passengers on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express has been fulfilled, with the Central Government approving three additional coaches to the train’s coach configuration,” he said.
The BJP leader said that the approval will allow the train to now run with a total of 22 modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches from August 2.
Also read: Visakhapatnam railway station launches sleeping pods for passengers
“The inclusion of additional coaches will significantly boost ticket availability and ease travel for thousands of regular passengers on this high-demand route," Chandrasekhar said.