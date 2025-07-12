Visakhapatnam railway station launches sleeping pods for passengers

Visakhapatnam, July 12 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone, Waltair Division has launched sleeping pods at Visakhapatnam railway station premises.

The capsule hotel, developed under the Non-Fare Revenue model, offers affordable and modern accommodation for passengers visiting Vizag for medical, tourism, education, or industry-related purposes.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra at the launch of this facility on Thursday said that accommodation demand remains high at the station, often exceeding availability, prompting this pilot initiative to improve passenger comfort and convenience.

"This facility, inspired by metropolitan models, ensures budget-friendly, hygienic, and secure stay options for travellers," said an official from Waltair Division on Friday.

The facility has been established on Platform No. 1, Gate No. 3 of the railway station and Passengers can access the sleeping pod facility without needing a train ticket or even a platform ticket. It is open for use by the general public.

The sleeping pod complex comprises 88 ergonomically designed beds — 73 single, 15 double, and 18 exclusively for women in a dedicated section with separate bathrooms.

Women travellers have a private hall with a dressing room and modern bathrooms, designed for safety, privacy, and enhanced comfort inside the station premises.

Key amenities include round-the-clock hot water, free Wi-Fi, modern toilets, spacious bathrooms, an in-house snacks bar, and a dedicated travel desk to assist tourists and commuters.

Rates are set at Rs 200 for single pod up to three hours and Rs 400 for 24 hours while double beds cost Rs 300 and Rs 600 respectively.

Sirish, a pilgrim from Tirupati told PTI that he opted for the pods after visiting Simhachalam Temple, calling it a clean and affordable alternative to unavailable hotel rooms.

Prarthana, a frequent traveller to Vizag from Kolkata, described the beds as “home-like,” praising the luggage space and comfort, noting how helpful it is for passengers arriving after long-distance journeys.

Suresh, travelling from Hyderabad, told PTI that he was surprised at the facility’s availability, adding that similar pods should be introduced nationwide to generate revenue to the railway and provide safety and convenience.

Online booking may be introduced later, depending on passenger demand. The capsule hotel will adhere to standard railway rules and remain under CCTV surveillance and security monitoring, said the official. PTI

