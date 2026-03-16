Expelled Kerala CPI MLA Mukundan joins BJP

Kerala MLA CC Mukundan, who was expelled from the CPI, joined the BJP in Thrissur on Monday (March 16).

Mukundan was expelled from the Left party after he expressed his displeasure with the CPI for not considering him again for the SC-reserved Nattika constituency.

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He was earlier in talks with the Congress and had even met the leaders in New Delhi.

Mukundan joined the BJP at an event held at the party’s office in Thrissur. BJP senior leaders AN Radhakrishnan and B Gopalakrishnan were present at the event where Mukundan joined the party.

What Mukundan said

He said that the BJP is a party that has the potential to contribute to the protection of the interests of SC/ST communities.

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“I joined the party with the expectation that there would be more changes. My biggest desire is to protect the interests of the people and provide them with better facilities,” he said.

Mukundan said that he took a pledge to remain sincere to the BJP.

He said that he would contest the election and would emerge victorious.

He admitted that he had met Congress leaders but did not know why the move did not work out.

Last week, Mukundan slammed the CPI leadership for not giving him another chance and instead choosing former MLA Geetha Gopi to contest the election at Nattika.