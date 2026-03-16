Left mocks Congress for delay in finalising candidates' list in Kerala, blames infighting

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M), which announced majority of its candidates minutes after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission, on Monday mocked the opposition Congress over its continuing delay in finalising candidates.

While talking to the media, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the grand-old party is still struggling to finalise the candidates and announce its list even when the Left candidates have already launched their campaigning.

"Their infighting to finalise the candidates is still going on. Still, they are struggling to decide on their candidates. Even if they make a decision, they will take some time to go forward with that," Govindan alleged.

He also mocked at Congress veteran K Sudhakaran's adamant demand to contest in the Assembly election and said the former KPCC president was crying to get a seat.

"Many others also face a similar situation in the Congress party. They are fighting for the chief minister post as well," he further alleged.

He also claimed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would come to power for the third consecutive term, scripting a new history in the state's politics.

However, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan rejected the criticism and clarified that there is not much confusion and differences within the party as portrayed by the media.

"There is no confusion in the Congress and the UDF. Our candidates' list will be released soon. We expected that the date of polling would be April 21. That's why some delay happened in finalising the list. The discussions with the front partners have already been completed," he said.

The UDF candidates will be fully active in their respective constituencies by Tuesday, he said.

He also rejected the ruling LDF's claim that they would get an upper hand in the polls, as they had announced the candidates much earlier.

Muraleedharan recalled that the LDF was the first to announce the candidates during the last Lok Sabha polls. But the Congress-led UDF had a remarkable victory then.

The LDF had announced the candidates two weeks ahead of the UDF in the 2001 assembly polls, he said.

"But, during that election, the UDF had won the most number of seats," the leader added.

Kerala will go to the Assembly polls on April 9, along with Assam and Puducherry in the first phase. PTI

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