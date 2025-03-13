Ettumanoor suicide: Shyni told to ‘go and die’ by husband, says mother's statement

In the shocking suicide case of Shyni Kuriakose (42) and her two daughters on February 28 in Ettumanoor in Kerala, the victim's mother Moly's statement has come in handy for the police.

The Ettumanoor police has used the statement made by Moly in her First Information Statement (FIS) to establish charges of abetment against Shyni's husband Noby Lukose, during the hearing of his bail plea. Lukose was denied bail by the court, which also agreed to the Ettumanoor's police request for his custody.

Since digital evidence will take time, police relied on Moly's statement which said that Lukose had told his wife to go and die so that he may live in peace.

Abetment to suicide

Shyni (42) and her daughters Evana Maria Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabeth Noby (11) died after jumping in front of a train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on February 28 at around 5.15 am.

Ettumanoor police is gathering all the evidence, especially crucial digital ones including a final message sent by Noby to Shiny on WhatsApp. Noby has been arrested under charges of abetment to suicide, according to police reports.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (JFMC, Ettumanoor), Reshmi Ramesh, said, “The mother has given the statement according to which Noby told Shyni to end her life and stop bothering him, and then only he can live in peace.”

Other factors such as debt, unemployment and challenges in raising daughters also added to the turmoil faced by Shyni. Ramesh stated in the court that Shyni did what Noby told her to do, during the hearing of Noby’s bail plea.

This statement was an important factor which led to the court turning down Noby’s bail plea that he submitted on Monday. They also remanded him to police custody on Tuesday. Police are concerned that if Noby gets bail, he may attempt to erase crucial evidence from his phone.

Domestic abuse

Allegations of domestic abuse and details of pending cases at the family court and the Thodupuzha police station prompted police to take immediate action. The police took Shyni’s mobile phone, documents and certificates from her parents’ house at Parolikkal as well.

Both Noby and Shyni’s devices are with the cyber wing who will attempt to retrieve the messages sent to Shyni by her husband.

Dowry

On the day of her suicide, Shyni’s father told the police that before she left the house with her daughters, she left her rosary, two bangles and a chain underneath the pillow in her bedroom.

When she married Noby in 2009, her family had given him 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh as dowry.

On June 9, 2024, Shyni and her daughters were brought to her maternal home from Thodupuzha after her parents found out that Noby was abusive towards her.

Shyni’s father, Kuriakose, later filed a case demanding the dowry back.