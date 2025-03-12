On February 25, 2025, Kerala’s capital district Thiruvananthapuram went shell shocked when a 23-year-old man, identified as Afan, confessed to brutally murdering six people across three villages in the span of three hours. Later it turned out to be five murders as his mother survived the attack. The victims included family members and his girlfriend. This act of brutality was attributed to a combination of love, financial mismanagement and an alleged lack of support from family members, highlighting the complex psychological factors that can lead to such extreme behaviour.

After more than a week, the police confirmed that Afan did not use any drugs other than alcohol and does not have any serious mental health issues. Initially, it was believed that Afan had borrowed money from loan sharks to help his father, who was reportedly in debt trouble in Saudi Arabia. However, the father, who flew in after the tragedy, denies this, stating he only received Rs 5 lakhs from his son and is unaware of what happened to the remaining Rs 50 lakh. This raises a pressing question for the police: what was Afan doing with such a large sum of money?

In another incident a Class 10 student at MJHSS Elettil, Kozhikode, Mohammed Shahabaz, was attacked on February 28, 2025, following a long-standing rivalry between students from his school and GVHSS Thamarassery. The conflict, which began during a farewell event at a tuition centre, escalated into a violent altercation where he was assaulted with a nunchaku, causing severe head and eye injuries. He succumbed to his injuries the same day at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Kerala Police arrested six students from GVHSS Thamarassery, revealing that the attack was premeditated, as indicated by incriminating WhatsApp messages. The incident led to widespread protests in Thamarassery and Kozhikode, with student organisations like Kerala Students Union and Muslim Students Federation demanding justice and better safety measures in schools. Clashes with the police further intensified tensions.

In January 2025, the village of Nenmara in Kerala's Palakkad district was shaken by a brutal double homicide. Meenakshi Lakshmi, 76, and her son Sudhakaran, 58, were fatally attacked at their residence by their neighbour, Chenthamara, who had recently been released on parole.





Previously imprisoned for the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha, Chenthamara harboured deep-seated grudges against the family, blaming them for his own personal misfortunes. He was apprehended two days later in the Pothundy area. Upon arrest, Chenthamara expressed a desire for severe punishment, telling the court he should be imprisoned for 100 years.

On January 20, 2025, in Adivaram, Kozhikode, Ashiq, a drug addict, brutally killed his mother, Subaida Kayikkal, 53. He claimed it was “punishment for giving birth”, as he was her only child. The police reported that Ashiq took a machete from a nearby house and fatally slashed her neck.

In a continuation of this disturbing wave of violence, four more incidents of grave crime have occurred over the past 45 days, claiming the lives of five individuals. Among the victims, tragically, is a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly thrown into a well by her uncle in Thiruvananthapuram.

These incidents have sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about the societal pressures that can drive someone to commit such heinous crimes that too so gruesomely. It also warrants a more nuanced understanding of the factors contributing to violent behaviour.

The motive

Unofficial data collated from the media reports indicate a significant rise in violent crimes in Kerala. Between January and February 2025, 70 people were murdered in the state, with 65 murder cases registered, including the Venjaramoodu mass killing. Of these, 50 were linked to family disputes, while 30 involved family members as perpetrators. Additionally, 17 cases involved friends of the victims, and three involved neighbours.

The Kerala Police have noted that substance abuse is a significant factor, with 30 out of 63 murders linked to drug or alcohol use. This trend is part of a larger national issue, as Kerala is among the states with the highest crime rates in India, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar.

In Kerala, there is a growing concern that Malayalam films may inadvertently promote violent behaviour by glorifying aggressive characters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced plans to convene a meeting with filmmakers to discuss regulating crime and violence in movies.

The Kerala Assembly witnessed an intense discussion on the issue last week, where, beyond the usual political blame game, members across the board expressed genuine concern.

“This is not just a law-and-order issue. It is a deep-rooted social problem that demands immediate attention and a comprehensive approach,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasising the need for a multi-faceted strategy. He stated that children today are too focused on academics, with little room for exploration, socialisation, or forming friendships. This, he said, is taking a toll on their mental well-being. “Children are living in boxes. We must also talk about the role of families and parenting in shaping young minds,” he added.

The chief minister also criticised the portrayal of violence in films and media, citing Fahad Fasil-starrer Malayalam movie Aavesham (2024) as an example. According to a police report, after watching the film, some students sought to associate with real-life gangsters.

The movie ‘motivation’

Visual media, particularly cinema, has been cited as a potential contributor to the rise in violent behaviour among youth. Film historians suggest that glorifying violence in films can leave an impression on young minds. The influence of cinema is complex, as it can both reflect and shape societal attitudes towards violence.

As a fallout of the assembly discussion, the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommended to its headquarters that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry be urged to direct streaming platforms to remove the Malayalam film from their services. Nadeem Thufail, the regional officer of the CBFC, sent a letter to the CBFC headquarters regarding this matter. The CBFC had previously prohibited the television premiere of the film due to its excessive violence. Marco, a Malayalam neo-noir action thriller, has been described as one of the most violent films produced in India. It features Unni Mukundan in the lead role of a violent criminal who goes on a rampage following the death of his blind foster brother, Victor. The film was released in cinemas on December 20, 2024, with an 'A' certificate issued by the CBFC.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) strongly opposed these sweeping claims, firmly denying any direct link between cinematic violence and real-world crimes. In a strongly worded statement, the organisation dismissed such assertions as baseless.

“Some of the most violent films have been produced in Japan, yet the country maintains one of the lowest crime rates globally, thanks to its strong legal system and social security measures,” the statement noted. “Society plays a crucial role in shaping individuals. We still live in a world where parents and communities often fail to address mental health concerns among young people. Violence is not an impulsive reaction to films but a consequence of deep-rooted social conditions, economic insecurities, alienation, and marginalisation,” it added.

On a high

Drug abuse is another critical factor linked to the increase in violent crimes. Psychiatrists argue that drug consumption in Kerala is rising due to affordability rather than availability. The lack of self-control among individuals when it comes to drug use exacerbates aggression, contributing to violent behaviour.

In urban settings, the combination of social, financial, and familial struggles with substance abuse creates a volatile environment that can lead to impulsive acts of violence. The Kerala Police have identified drug abuse as a significant factor in many recent crimes, highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies to address this issue.

Generation Z and Generation Alpha, often at the receiving end of criticism, have their own strong opinions on the matter. Afin (name changed), a Class 11 student from Kochi, shared his perspective with The Federal.

“All of you collectively say that our generation or the next—Generation Alpha—has zero tolerance. Let me ask you this: did we download some software that suddenly made us intolerant? No, we were raised in the environments you created. You claim films promote violence, but who makes these films? Not our generation—we are still students. Instead of blaming us, why not teach us to view films as just films? That should be part of our education. Yet, we are still stuck with outdated syllabuses. I don’t think our generation is being taught how to navigate a post-social media world,” he says with remarkable clarity.

“I can’t say for sure since I don’t have access to any data, but I’ve noticed that incidents involving teenagers and students tend to be reported more frequently during the pre-summer months in Kerala, which is typically exam season for both school and university students. Examination pressure is a crucial factor that social scientists, teachers, and the state need to consider when assessing the mental health of the younger generation,” says Aman, a first-year engineering student.

Beyond visual media and drug abuse, broader societal factors are also at play. The breakdown of family structures and social cohesion, coupled with economic challenges such as unemployment and underemployment, contribute to frustration and anger among certain sections of the population. The rise of the “urbanised, alpha male” in Kerala, struggling with life circumstances, often leads to aggressive behaviour exacerbated by substance abuse.

As this report is being filed, the Kerala Police are en route from Maharashtra with two teenage girls who ran away from home after reportedly being denied cosmetic makeovers, including hairstyling and makeup, by their parents. The rigid structure of traditional family values in an increasingly liberal and globalised cyber world appears to be creating a new kind of tension for the younger generation. Their exposure extends beyond just Korean dramas and K-pop to the aspirational lifestyles of Europe and the First World—realities that often remain out of reach. This growing divide between reel and real life may also be pushing young people towards risky and uncharted paths.

Divided opinions

Psychiatrists who closely follow this phenomenon are divided in their opinions on the causes of violent crimes and their possible links to films or drug abuse. While some believe both factors play a crucial role, others remain uncertain due to the lack of sufficient data or comprehensive studies on the subject.

“A social environment has developed in which children are drawn to substances, violence, or sexuality. To prevent this, parents and teachers must work together complementarily. The wider community also has significant responsibilities” opines Dr CJ John, a senior psychiatrist based in Kochi.

“Society is accountable for leading young minds to a path of aggression. It cannot simply stand back and say that violence is the creation of children. It is crucial how we, as teachers and parents, manage children. They need to be trained to shift to a style that controls their anger or to adopt a mindset that allows them to defuse situations. If children are resorting to violence, there will likely be some behavioural indicators beforehand. However, these often go unrecognised," says Dr. John.

“I don’t think we can say with certainty whether cinema or substance abuse is directly causing this menace. In some cases, drugs undoubtedly play a role, but it would be incorrect to call them the sole reason. As for films, I’m unsure about their long-term impact. There are fewer studies suggesting that films lead to prolonged violent behaviour, though they might have a short-term effect on immediate aggressive tendencies. I’m sceptical about the idea that a movie could influence someone to act violently days after watching it. However, we need to examine whether the normalisation of violence has a significant role in this context,” opines Midhun Sidharthan, a consulting Psychiatrist based in Kozhikode.

The Kerala government has acknowledged the need for a multifaceted approach to address the rising trend of violent crimes. The state government plans to coordinate with various departments to formulate a plan focusing on preventing drug abuse and murders. Additionally, there are efforts to seek central intervention, including a proposed ban on violent online games.

The surge in violent crimes in Kerala is a complex issue, influenced by a combination of factors including visual media, drug abuse, and societal breakdown. While anecdotal evidence supports the argument that these factors contribute to the rise in violence, addressing the problem requires a comprehensive strategy that involves both legal enforcement and societal reform.

Ultimately, Kerala's challenge is not unique; it reflects broader national and global trends where societal pressures, media influences, and substance abuse intersect to create environments conducive to violent behaviour. By understanding these dynamics, Kerala can work towards restoring its reputation as a harmonious and peaceful society.