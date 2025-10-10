CPI(M) MLA calls out trend of inviting ‘half-dressed’ cine stars to events

In a statement that has enough ammunition to trigger a row, CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has called out the craze people have towards cine stars while voicing her disapproval against inviting “half-dressed film stars” to event inaugurations.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 34th anniversary celebrations of Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library in Kayamkulam on Wednesday (October 8), she called for decent dressing.

"People are bringing half-dressed film stars for shop inaugurations. Our society seems to have developed a sort of madness towards cinema actors. I don’t understand why this happens".

'They should come decently dressed'

Calling it a "new culture," the MLA said people in Kerala appear to have become too fascinated by such practices.

"When half-dressed film stars come for inaugurations, everyone rushes to see them. This needs to change. We should at least insist that they come decently dressed," she urged.

‘Not moral policing’

Prathibha said that her remarks should not be misinterpreted as moral policing. "What I said is about decency in attire. We live in a country where everyone has the freedom to dress as they wish — to wear or not to wear certain clothes. We have no right to question that," she said.

However, she said that there should be a sense of propriety in public life.

She also criticised TV reality shows. "Now there are evening activities where people secretly watch others and comment on how tight their clothes are," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)