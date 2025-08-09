Delhi couple denied entry into restaurant ‘for Indian attire’; CM orders probe

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing a couple being denied entry into a restaurant for wearing Indian attire.

Also Read: Delhi police arrest man who snatched MP's gold chain after CCTV breakthrough

'Unacceptable' act

“A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Pitampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken serious note of it. Officials have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action,” Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra posted on X on Friday (August 8).

Calling the incident “unacceptable” in Delhi, Mishra cited the viral video posted by a social media user on X.

This is unacceptable in Delhi पीतमपुरा के एक रेस्टोरेंट में भारतीय परिधानों पर रोक का वीडियो सामने आया है ये अस्वीकार्य है CM @gupta_rekha जी ने घटना का गंभीरता से संज्ञान लिया है अधिकारियों को इस घटना की जांच व तुरंत कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए गए हैं https://t.co/ZUkTkAZmAT — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 8, 2025

In a follow-up post, he said the restaurant owners had agreed to withdraw any clothing restrictions.

“The operators of this Pitampura restaurant have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions based on attire and will welcome citizens in Indian dress. On Rakshabandhan, they will also offer discounts to sisters wearing Indian attire,” Mishra wrote.

Also Read: Heavy rain lashes Delhi, causes waterlogging in many parts of city

Social media outrage

The alleged incident occurred on August 3 at a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura area.

In the video, a man in a T-shirt and a woman in a kurta-salwar can be seen complaining about allegedly being refused entry for wearing Indian clothing, while others were allowed entry.

The couple also accused the restaurant manager of misbehaving with them.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering widespread outrage and calls for action against the restaurant.

Also Read: Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin killed over parking dispute in Delhi; two held

Restaurant denies allegations

Restaurant owner Neeraj Aggarwal, however, denied the allegations, claiming the couple had been refused entry because they had not made a reservation, and insisted there was no dress code. He said all customers were welcome.

Meanwhile, the restaurant has apparently put up a notice about their new dress code, a video of which has gone viral.

The video shows uniformed staff putting up two notices outside the restaurant.

One reads, “All types of Indian attire are allowed in the restaurant (saree, suit, etc.)”, while the other displays the restaurant’s name in bold red letters.