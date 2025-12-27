Congress revolt in Mattathur as leaders back BJP; KPCC cracks down with suspensions

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday (December 27) suspended the primary membership of general secretary TM Chandran and mandalam president Shafi Kalluparambil after all eight Congress members of the Mattathur grama panchayat in Thrissur quit the party, aligned with the BJP, and joined hands to take control of the local body.



“The action was taken for leading efforts to put the party in crisis by violating party decisions and acting against Congress policies at the Mattathur grama panchayat,” a KPCC statement said.

Rebels redraw Mattathur math

Independent candidate Tessi Jose Kallarackal was elected panchayat president with the support of the Congress members who resigned from the party. She secured 12 votes, including eight from the former Congress members. Another independent candidate, KR Ouseph, received the backing of 10 LDF members.

The political upheaval came at a time when the LDF was attempting to form the panchayat administration by aligning with an independent candidate who had contested as a Congress rebel. In their resignation letters, the eight members alleged injustice by the party leadership towards the Mandalam Congress Committee and grassroots party workers.

Those who resigned from the Congress are Minimol, Sreeja, Suma Antony, Akshay Santosh, Printo Palliparamban, Siji Rajesh, Sibi Paulose and Noorjahan Navas.

Mattathur panchayat had remained under LDF control for 23 years. In the recent local body elections, the LDF won 10 seats, followed by the UDF with eight and the NDA with four, along with two rebel candidates. When the numbers later stood at 10 each for the UDF and LDF, the contest moved towards a tie, raising the prospect of a draw of lots.

BJP-backed rebel takes charge

Amid these developments, the UDF convened a party meeting and chose KR Ouseph, who had been elected as a rebel, as its party leader and nominee for the post of panchayat president. However, just ahead of the election, Ouseph reached an understanding with the LDF and switched loyalty.



The move sparked protests by Congress members, who accused Ouseph of betrayal. In response, all eight Congress members resigned from the party and declared themselves independents. The four BJP members extended support to them, and with the backing of 12 members, Tessi Jose, who had earlier won as a Congress rebel, was fielded and elected panchayat president.

The developments culminated in a Congress rebel assuming the post of panchayat president with the support of the BJP. The Congress district and state leaderships have so far not taken an official stand on the alliance between the local Congress leadership and the BJP, nor have they initiated action against the members who resigned from the party.