‘India for Hindus’ slogans against Constitution and history: Catholicos Baselios

“No Christians or Muslims are outsiders in India,” said Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, as he strongly criticised attacks on religious minorities and cautioned that continued silence by authorities would only legitimise such acts.

Speaking during the feast at St Mary’s Church in Panayampala on Friday (January 2), the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said incidents targeting Christians were increasing, and required urgent public attention.

‘RSS-affiliated groups behind attacks’

He alleged that organisations affiliated with the RSS, including the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, were behind several attacks on Christians and other minorities, citing recent media reports. Referring to incidents during the Christmas season, he said that after nuns, priests were now being targetted.

“After destroying Christmas celebrations outside churches, it may not be long before they enter the churches,” he warned.

‘Silence of rulers amounts to approval’

Stressing constitutional guarantees, the Catholicos said every religion preached truth, justice, and love, but all societies also produced religious fanatics.

“It is the responsibility of those governing the country to control such extremists, irrespective of religion or community,” he said, adding that freedom of belief, worship, and propagation was guaranteed to all citizens.

“When rulers remain silent or do not condemn these acts, minorities can only understand it as part of a larger programme. Silence amounts to approval,” he said.

Catholicos questions idea of religious exclusivity

Referring to slogans against “foreign religions” raised during recent protests, the Catholicos said such claims reflected ignorance of India’s history. He pointed out that migration had shaped the subcontinent for millennia, and questioned the idea of religious purity or exclusivity.

“Christians in India have existed since 52 AD. They are born and raised here, just like Muslims and Hindus,” he said, adding that no Indian Christian or Muslim was an outsider.

Warning against slogans such as “India for Hindus”, he said such ideas were incompatible with the Constitution and India’s plural character.

He concluded by saying minorities must be informed about history and constitutional rights so they could counter misinformation whenever attacks occur, not only against Christians but against any minority community.