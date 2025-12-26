Xmas outreach, silence on attacks: PM’s maiden service ahead of Kerala polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden Christmas service visit and outreach to Christians came under sharp scrutiny on a Capital Beat episode that examined simultaneous attacks on Christmas celebrations across India. The discussion focused on vandalism of Christmas symbols, reported attacks on prayer meetings, and the political messaging surrounding the prime minister’s public gesture ahead of Kerala elections.

The panel featured Sujata Paul, Congress spokesperson; Vivek Deshpande, senior journalist and political commentator; Siddharth Sharma, independent media analyst; and Sarvesh Tripathi, Samajwadi Party spokesperson. The episode explored whether the prime minister’s outreach stood in contrast to incidents reported on the ground during the festive period.

The central issue debated was the gap between official symbolism and ground realities, as Christmas-related vandalism incidents were reported from multiple locations, including Jabalpur, even as the prime minister attended a church service in Delhi.

Prime Minister’s Christmas message

Prime Minister Modi attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi and shared photographs from the event on X. In his post, he wrote, “Attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace, and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society.”

The visit marked his first Christmas service attendance as the prime minister and was widely seen as an outreach to the Christian community, particularly in the context of the upcoming Kerala elections.

However, the panel discussion juxtaposed this outreach with incidents reported during the same period, including attacks on Christian prayer meetings and vandalism of Santa Claus statues and Christmas trees in different parts of the country.

Incidents during Christmas celebrations

The discussion referred to attacks on Christian prayer meetings in Jabalpur on December 22 and December 28. Visuals from other locations showed vandalism of Santa Claus statues and Christmas decorations, raising concerns about safety and freedom of religious celebration.

Panelists pointed out that responsibility for these incidents was often deflected by describing perpetrators as fringe elements, without accountability being fixed or preventive measures clearly articulated.

The episode questioned why such incidents continued without public condemnation or intervention from top leadership, even as outreach gestures were being highlighted.

Outreach amid rising intimidation

Paul stated that the prime minister’s actions should be viewed through the lens of electoral politics. She said that visiting a church “hardly means anything” if incidents of intimidation and vandalism continue simultaneously.

She said, “The message of love and peace that comes with Christmas has been marred in our country,” and said the situation was damaging India’s image as a tolerant nation.

Paul held the Home Ministry responsible for law and order, stating that the incidents reflected “careful and specific targeting” and alleged ideological alignment between the BJP, RSS, and affiliated groups.

She referred to writings attributed to MS Golwalkar, stating that Christians were listed among perceived adversaries, and argued that attacks on Christmas symbols undermined the spirit of brotherhood associated with the festival.

International attention and reactions

Paul referred to international media coverage of the Christmas attacks, mentioning reports in The Telegraph in the United Kingdom. She said such coverage projected India as intolerant toward Christians and warned that it could prompt questions from countries with significant Christian populations.

She objected to the use of the term “Hindu extremism” in international reporting, stating it should be described as “Hindutva extremism,” but added that the underlying issue was intimidation and polarisation during election cycles.

She said these developments could harm India’s global image and questioned why preventive action was not taken despite repeated incidents during Christmas over recent years.

Global scrutiny, domestic messaging

Sharma said the prime minister’s outreach needed to be viewed in the context of international pressure rather than only domestic electoral considerations. He stated that the BJP faced a dual compulsion of projecting pluralism globally while appealing to majoritarian elements domestically.

He described this as the government “riding two boats,” warning that hypocrisy carried high costs internationally. Sharma expressed concern about the impact on the Indian diaspora, noting that reactions abroad could follow developments in India.

He cited instances where Indians abroad faced increased scrutiny or hostility and linked them to global perceptions shaped by reports of religious intolerance in India.

Diaspora concerns and foreign policy

Sharma said India’s global standing was affected when incidents during widely celebrated festivals like Christmas were reported internationally. He pointed to reports by international outlets and references to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom placing India under “areas of concern.”

He warned that such narratives could lead to pressure on Indian communities abroad, stating that reactions against Indian nationals had already been reported in countries such as New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

Sharma said embassies routinely report internal developments to their capitals and questioned what impressions those reports conveyed after the Christmas incidents.

A calculated political strategy

Deshpande described what he termed a three-dimensional strategy involving “deception, deceit, and diversion.” He said public gestures of outreach were followed by street-level actions by affiliated groups, with attention later shifted to other issues.

He linked these developments to a broader ideological project of the Sangh Parivar and said such incidents were not isolated but part of a recurring pattern observed over several years.

Deshpande referred to the prime minister’s political history and said similar dynamics had been observed earlier, arguing that minorities were kept in a state of uncertainty through intermittent acts of intimidation.

Role of affiliated groups

Deshpande said groups such as the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad acted with what he described as “delegated responsibility,” carrying out actions while political leadership maintained a conciliatory public posture.

He referred to speeches by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, particularly references to “samaj ko karna hoga,” suggesting that such statements were interpreted by affiliated groups as encouragement for action at the societal level.

He said the RSS and its affiliates should be viewed as a single ecosystem and that separating political leadership from street-level actions missed the broader picture.

Pluralism versus polarisation debate

Tripathi said the developments reflected a broader failure of inclusiveness and questioned whether India was moving toward becoming a “Vishwa Guru” or a “Vishwa Hindu Guru.”

He said divisive actions harmed the country’s youth and future generations, urging people not to support what he described as hooliganism on the streets.

Tripathi stated that such actions would not yield electoral benefits, including in Kerala, and warned against abandoning India’s foundational values of pluralism.

