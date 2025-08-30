Canara Bank Kochi branch staff protest beef ban by serving beef, says report

Employees of a Canara Bank branch in Kochi recently protested against an alleged ban imposed by the branch manager on serving beef at the canteen by serving beef and parotta (a kind of traditional flatbread) outside the branch.

According to an India Today report, the protest organised by the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) was initially aimed at against the branch manager’s alleged mental harassment and abusive behaviour towards staff members.

But the federation changed its plans after learning about the alleged beef ban and decided to organise the unique protest. The report further stated that the branch manager hails from Bihar.

Also Read: Assam: Prohibitory orders imposed as alleged beef recovery sparks communal tension

‘Branch manager behind ban’

BEFI leader SS Anil said that a small canteen operates in the branch premises and beef is served on select days. He also said that the branch manager told the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served.

Anil further stated that the bank functions as per Constitutional guidelines, adding that food was a personal choice. “A small canteen operates here, and beef is served on select days. The manager informed the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served. This bank functions according to the guidelines of the Constitution,” said Anil.

“Food is a personal choice. In India, every individual has the right to choose their food. We are not forcing anyone to eat beef. This is simply our form of protest,” he added as quoted by India Today.

Also Read: Police register FIR after 'beef biryani' on AMU lunch menu triggers row`

Protest gets political backing

The protest also received support from political leaders in Kerala, with Left-backed Independent MLA TK Jaleel stating it was not for the superiors to decide what to wear or eat. He further stated in a Facebook post that none of the “Sangh’s agenda” (RSS) would take root in Kerala.

“It is not for the superiors to decide what to wear, what to eat, or what to think. Not even a speck of the Sangh’s agenda will take root in Kerala. This soil is red. The heart colour of this land is red. The thoughts of the people of this country carry the fragrance of the champa flower,” stated Jaleel.

“In the direction where the red flag flies, one can speak and act against fascists without fear. No one will do anything to you. Because when the communists stand together, no comrade will allow the saffron flag to be raised to destroy the peace of the people. That is the truth. That is world history!” he added.