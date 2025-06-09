Assam: Prohibitory orders imposed as alleged beef recovery sparks communal tension

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the minority-dominated Dhubri district of Assam following communal tension over the alleged recovery of beef at “multiple” locations.

As per reports, cow meat was reportedly found near Hanuman Mandir in the Balurchar area of Dhubri Town on Sunday (June 8).



The situation deteriorated on Monday with riot-like scenes reported in several areas as alleged cow skins and meat were recovered again at the Chatianatala and Baluchar areas of the town.

Protests break out

The news of the alleged recovery sparked anger, and huge crowds started taking to the streets. They blocked roads shouting slogans and burning tyres. They demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the desecration. Police used tear gas at certain spots to disperse agitated crowds.

To prevent further escalation, the district administration invoked Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting assembly of five or more people for demonstrations, rallies, or meetings in any public place.

It further directed all shops and market establishments in Dhubri town to remain closed until further order.

District Commissioner Dibakar Nath appealed to the public to maintain peace and not fall prey to misinformation.



Security stepped up

Security remains tight in all sensitive areas, and additional forces have been kept on standby as a precautionary measure. To help the police in maintaining law and order, CRPF and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the town.

Meanwhile, a person identified as Ramjan Ali has been arrested in connection with the recovery of the suspected meat near the Hanuman Mandir.



Investigations are underway to determine the motive and whether more people were responsible for the incident, police sources said.

Authorities have urged all sections of society to cooperate with the administration and help restore normalcy in the town.