British stealth fighter jet makes emergency landing in Kerala; here's why

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (June 14) night after running low on fuel.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, officials said on Sunday (June 15).

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source told PTI.

Refuelling after Centre’s approval

Reports said the stealth aircraft is part of Britain’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group. It was reportedly operating in the Indo-Pacific region and recently completed joint maritime drills with the Indian Navy.

Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

The British High Commission and the Indian Navy are reportedly coordinating with local authorities for refuelling the aircraft and checking it before it rejoins carrier operations.

Normal diversion: IAF

The aircraft has been reportedly parked in a secure part of the airport, and no technical fault has been detected so far.

“Normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. IAF fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The fifth-generation stealth fighter jet is reputed for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities. The British F-35B Lightning II jet is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine with Rolls-Royce LiftSystem, and can fly and land vertically on short runways as well as assault ships.

The emergency landing comes amid tightened aviation rules in the wake of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, in which 274 people were killed.