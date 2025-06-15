After Ahmedabad crash, concerns mount over laser beam strikes on aircrafts at Chennai airport

Despite 27 laser beam attacks reported in 2025 alone on aircraft landing at Chennai International airport, not a single First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Chennai Airport Police so far.

This spate of laser beam strikes on aircraft has, however, raised serious safety concerns, especially after the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, which claimed 241 lives. This tragedy is now prompting questions about whether the authorities in Chennai will now take the laser threats on aircrafts landing at Chennai International Airport more seriously.

Three laser incidents

Three laser incidents in the past two weeks have alarmed aviation officials.

On May 25, 2025, an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai, carrying 326 passengers, was struck by a green laser beam during its descent, briefly disorienting the pilots. On June 6, another Emirates flight with 304 passengers faced a similar disturbance from the Parangimalai area. The third incident occurred on June 11, when an Air India Express flight from Pune, carrying 178 passengers, was hit by a laser from Guindy, forcing the plane to hover briefly before landing safely.

Aviation experts warn that laser beams can cause temporary blindness, disorientation, or even retinal damage to pilots, particularly during the critical landing phase. Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a civil aviation expert, emphasised, “If a laser hits the cockpit at night during final approach, it can blind pilots for several seconds, potentially leading to a bad landing. This must be taken seriously.”

No FIR

Despite the severity of these incidents, no FIR has been filed. A senior Chennai police officer explained, “We suspect the laser sources may be from functions, night parties, or marriage halls using lights for celebrations. No formal written complaint has been received from the civil aviation department or airport authorities, and it has largely been only verbal reports. We’ve now requested written complaints to proceed further.”

The officer added that the reports from pilots vary, with some noting laser sightings while crossing or preparing to land, often near Sriperumbudur, Thiruvallur, or suburban areas like Guindy.

Defending their safety protocols, an airport official said, “We follow our standard operating procedures and continuously inform the police via email. There’s no violation on our part.”

Police promise action

The Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun chaired a multi-departmental meeting on June 11, involving the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and airline representatives. Airport authorities urged a ban on laser lights in and around the airport and its approach funnel, including areas like the St Thomas Mount police district area.

The police have promised action upon government approval on banning the use of laser light and are reviewing CCTV footage from Parangimalai, Nandambakkam, and Guindy to trace the culprits, though no suspects have been apprehended.

No of laser light incidents at Chennai airport

2024 - 65 laser incidents reported

2025 - 27 laser incidents reported (till now)

Tracking the source

Talking about the challenges involved in identifying the source of the laser beams, a senior airport official said, “When a laser beam strikes, pilots are fully focused on the landing, not tracking the light’s source. At 7-12 nautical miles from touchdown. The beam could originate from densely populated areas like Pallavaram or Sriperumbudur, where thousands of residences make it nearly impossible to pinpoint the source.”

The official noted that emails reporting incidents are sent to the police, but locating perpetrators remains difficult due to time delays. For instance, a pilot reporting a laser at 1.10 a.m. can only discuss details after landing, and by the time police reach the suspected area, the culprits often escape.