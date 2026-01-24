Modi visit: BJP booked, fined over Illegal flex boards in party-ruled Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed a fine on the party and registered a police case over the installation of flex boards on city footpaths in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, officials said on Saturday (January 24).

Acting on a complaint filed by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary, the Cantonment police late on Friday registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan, an official said.

Violation of court orders

According to the FIR, the BJP district committee installed flex boards on footpaths in violation of multiple Kerala High Court orders and directions issued by the Local Self Government Department, as part of arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. The boards allegedly caused inconvenience to pedestrians along the stretch from Palayam Junction to Pulimoodu Junction.

The case has been registered under sections 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and 285 (causing danger, obstruction and danger in public ways) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 120(b) of the Kerala Police Act (causing obstruction, inconvenience and danger to the public).

Police officials said an investigation will be initiated following the registration of the FIR.

Corporation imposes heavy fine

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has also imposed a fine of Rs 19.7 lakh on the BJP district leadership.

Officials at the Corporation secretary's office said directions were issued to BJP leaders to remove the illegally installed flex boards, but no action was taken.

They added that after the PM's programme, a detailed assessment was carried out and a notice was issued imposing the fine.

The Kerala High Court is currently considering a case related to illegal hoardings and flex boards erected at public places and has issued strict directions to local bodies to take action against those responsible for installing them.

(With Agency inputs)